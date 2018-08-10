Since Saturday's limousine crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie, Russell Russo has been getting calls from concerned customers. They have had just one question for the co-owner of Crush Beer and Wine Tours, which operates in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions. Do his vehicles have seat belts?

His answer is yes: The company only uses passenger vans with forward-facing seats, and every seat has a seat belt.

The question about seat belts is worth asking, but is just one facet of researching a company, whether it's for a wedding, wine tour or another excursion.

Limousines and buses are a popular way to travel to the hundreds of wineries, distilleries, cideries and breweries in the Finger Lakes region and beyond. Here is some research to do before booking.

More: 'Horrific' limo crash kills 20 in upstate New York

More: 'My heart is sunken:' Tight-knit Amsterdam rocked by N.Y. limo crash that killed 20

The Landis family, from Philadelphia, pause for a photo op during their visit to Hazlitt Red Cat Cellars in Naples, on the Crush Beer and Wine Tour they took last weekend.

Provided

Check federal records

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has a searchable Safety and Fitness Electronic Records (SAFER) system, which can be accessed at safer.fmcsa.dot.gov. Among the information there is the company's operating status; number of vehicles and drivers; and inspection record. It also includes crashes reported to FMCSA in the past 24 months.

It also offers safety tips, rights of people with disabilities and a place to report an issue.

More: Victim texted limo was in 'terrible condition' minutes before crash killed 20 in New York

Ask about driver credentials

New York state has separate requirements for the drivers and for the vehicles used by tour operations.

The legislation pertaining to drivers, called 19A certification, means that the companies that employ the drivers verify their employees have completed medical exams, pre-employment checks including criminal history and biennial road and theory tests.

The requirement was passed in response to a tragic school bus and train accident near Congers, Rockland County, on March 24, 1972.

Laura Winter Falk, president and co-owner of Experience The Finger Lakes, suggests calling operators and asking specifically about whether drivers are 19A certified. If the person booking the tour doesn't know the meaning of the term, it could be cause for concern, she said.

An Experience the Finger Lakes van tour.

Allison Usavage, Experience the Finger Lakes

Ask about DOT inspections

Vehicles of more than nine paid passengers must be certified by the Department of Transportation; they get a rigorous inspection every six months, with an informal inspection between those inspections, said Russo.

Vehicles of this size can be purchased by anyone, and uninformed operators can launch a tour operation without knowing the driver and vehicle regulations. Again, it's a good idea to ask whether the vehicles are DOT inspected and check the federal records as well.

Check references, reviews

If you have one or more destinations on your wish list, you may wish to check with that destination to make sure that tour is welcome there.

Wineries, for example, often will maintain a list of tour operators who are welcome, said Erin McMurrough, marketing and sales at Lakewood Vineyards in Watkins Glen. Those usually have mostly to do with showing up punctually and bringing groups who are well behaved, she said.

Other possible references are wedding planners and tourism agencies.

Online consumer reviews are another way to check if companies have issues. Check the operators' Facebook pages, Google reviews, Yelp and other review sites.

More: New York limo crash raises safety, regulation questions for industry

Use your eyes and ears

Before you head out, have a conversation with the driver to discern whether he or she is alert and coherent, Russo said. Also take a look at the vehicle for issues, such as cracked windows or worn floorboards.

"If it looks normal, chances are it’s going to be fine," he said.

During the trip, call 911 if you believe that you may be in danger. An example would be a bus driver who appears to be impaired or is driving erratically without complying with requests to stop.

More: Limo in fatal New York crash failed inspection; driver lacked 'appropriate' license: Cuomo

Follow Tracy Schuhmacher on Twitter: @RahChaChow

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com