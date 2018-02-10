WASHINGTON – Hillary Clinton burst into laughter Tuesday about Brett Kavanaugh's claim that the sexual misconduct allegations against him are part of a "political hit" by liberals to get "revenge" for her and husband Bill Clinton.

"I mean really, yes, it deserves a lot of laughter," Clinton told the audience at The Atlantic Festival, which was laughing with her as she reacted to an interviewer's question.

Clinton was responding for the first time to Kavanaugh's angry claims last Thursday that he was the victim of an orchestrated attack aimed at getting "revenge on behalf of the Clintons."

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election," Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record. Revenge on behalf of the Clintons. And millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups. This is a circus."

Twenty years ago, Kavanaugh worked as a prosecutor in the office of independent counsel Ken Starr during the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton. The probe uncovered Bill Clinton's sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which led to his impeachment by the House for lying under oath about the affair. Clinton was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she didn't watch Kavanaugh's testimony but heard about it later.

"I thought it was just part of the whole of his very defensive and unconvincing presentation," Clinton said at the event, which was hosted by The Atlantic magazine in downtown Washington. She made her comments while being interviewed by Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg.

Kavanaugh raised his revenge theory following testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, a California professor who alleged that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s.

Ford testified that a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her down on the bed of an upstairs room and tried to remove her clothes while holding his hand over her mouth so she couldn't scream. Kavanaugh vehemently denied the allegations.

Clinton said she told someone after hearing about Kavanaugh's "revenge" remark: "Boy, they give us a lot of credit."

"Thirty-six years ago we started this against him," she said sarcastically.

