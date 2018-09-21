In this artist’s concept rendering, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse invite guests to join in the new “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party” at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The party is part of Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration, which begins Jan. 18, 2019.

Get ready for a little magic from the Magic Kingdom. Scratch that, a lot of magic.

Walt Disney World announced a new lineup of things to do and places to go come 2019. Fresh from this summer's opening of Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the hotly anticipated Star Wars Land, the Orlando theme park resort shows no sign of slowing down.

New events are popping up at all four Disney parks.

“Whether you grew up with Mickey and Minnie, ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Cars’ or another classic story, you are going to love what all four of our theme parks have to offer in the coming year,” George Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, said in a news release. “This will be a year when the entire family can re-live those memories, plus make new ones together – right here in the world’s premier family vacation destination … the place where dreams come true.”

The last few months of 2018 will be jam-packed for the House of Mouse as the Orlando theme park expands its entertainment roster next year.

Here's what's on tap at Walt Disney World for 2019:

Mickey and Minnie’s Surprise Celebration

The best part of this surprise celebration for Disney's first couple? A daily “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party” aka parade from Main Street to Cinderella's Castle. The party continues in the castle with your favorite Disney characters and "Mickey Mouse Club" remixes.

The Mickey and Minnie party starts Jan. 18 at Magic Kingdom, complete with entertainment, merch and themed food and beverage.

Musical and movie moments

From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30 at Magic Kingdom, check out the Dapper Dans, Casey’s Corner piano player and surprise musical magical experiences around the park. Also sure to be fun? Mickey's "PhilHarMagic" and Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, which will replace the Great Movie Ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

In this artist’s rendering, Edna Mode showcases some of her greatest super suit creations. Guests will be able to meet Edna Mode starting Jan. 18, 2019, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, as Pixar Place is transformed into a Metroville city block.

Party with the Pixar Pals

When the 11-acre Toy Story Land opened in June at Disney's Hollywood Studios, guests got a taste of Andy's world — hanging out with the Slinky Dog, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the gang.

As the park celebrates its 30-year anniversary May 1, plans are in the works for something incredible in the area dubbed "Pixar Place."

• From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30, Pixar Place will become a Municiberg city block from the "Incredibles" films. Expect appearances from super suit designer Edna Mode, Jack-Jack, Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl and Frozone.

• Starting Jan. 18, keep an eye out (get it?) for Sulley and Mike Wazowski of "Monsters Inc." A door to the monster world should open at Hollywood Studios.

Lightning McQueen

Got a need for speed? In the spring, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This attraction highlights racing legend Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson in the Disney-Pixar films.

In this artist’s rendering, Rafiki and Timon invite guests to join the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. Starting Jan. 18, 2019, guests can let their inner animals roam free on the dance floor on Discovery Island.

Lion King

In 2019, Disney's "The Lion King" turns 25. From Jan. 18 to Sept. 30, guests can feel the love at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” with Simba, Timon and Rafiki.

Pandora

Pandora: The World of Avatar opened in 2017 at Animal Kingdom, but that doesn't mean Disney's done with the mystical land that boasts floating mountains and bioluminescent plantlife.

New offerings like the Rivers of Light nighttime show and twilight trek on Kilimanjaro Safaris give guests a new way to experience the park.

Epcot flower fest concerts

In 2019, Epcot celebrates the 25th anniversary of its iconic International Flower and Garden Festival. Typically running March to May, the next flower and garden fest is set for March 6 to June 3.

In addition to the grand topiaries and amazing Disneyesque flower displays, the flower fest's well-known for its live music, the Garden Rocks Concert Series, and its mini food festival.

Disney announced the concert series expanded to seven days, with three concerts a day. If you do the math, that's 270 concerts during the flower and garden fest.

Artists will showcase their talents during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts, Jan. 18-Feb 25, 2019, at Walt Disney World Resort. The event combines visual, culinary and performing arts, including the Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

Epcot arts fest

In 2017, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts made its debut.

In 2019, it returns Jan. 18 to Feb. 25, offering guests delectable eats, stunning art and live entertainment. Expect more music with the arts fest — Disney's Broadway Concert Series also expanded to seven days a week during the festival.

Everything upcoming at Disney parks

Hello and goodbye

After almost 20 years of IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth, the nighttime spectacular at Epcot will end its longtime run in 2019.

However, a new nighttime attraction will replace IllumiNations at World Showcase Lagoon, but the Disney team is mum on what that will be. Disney fans should know the new show will keep true to the original vision of the park and will be part of the park’s exciting evolution, Disney said in a news release.

The Force

Storm Troopers, Jedis and perhaps a few characters from the dark side are assembling for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Set to open in fall 2019, "Star Wars land" features character encounters with Kylo Ren, Chewbacca and BB-8, and other "Star Wars"-themed entertainment. Merchandise-wise, expect a ton of light sabers throughout the park and far-out Star Wars merch.

A Walt Disney World Resort Star Wars-themed hotel also is in the works, but no opening date has been set yet.

For more information on Disney's 2019 lineup, visit disney.go.com.

