Christine Blasey Ford takes a polygraph exam on her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

Katz, Marshall & Banks law group

WASHINGTON - An examination taken by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford was released Wednesday, showing she passed a polygraph test over the sexual assault allegations she's lodged against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The August 7 examination, held in a Maryland Hilton Hotel, consisted of a one-page, handwritten statement by Ford, an interview and two questions: Is any part of your statement false? And, Did you make up any part of your statement?

She answered both with a no. The Virginia-based examiner, Jeremiah Hanafin, noted both answers were deemed "not indicative of deception," according to the report obtained by USA TODAY.

The report was sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday ahead of Ford's planned testimony on Thursday. In a letter to the committee's leadership, Ford's attorneys said they would not provide any of Ford's medical records of the alleged assault.

"Any request that she expose her private medical records for public inspection represents an unacceptable invasion of privacy to which no reasonable person would consent," her attorneys wrote. "Under no circumstances will we grant any such request."

More: Brett Kavanaugh's 1982 calendar being used as evidence against sexual assault allegations

More: Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford offers Senate four people she told about assault claims

Ford's attorneys have repeatedly noted Ford's medical records as a way to corroborate her story. She is said to have talked about the assault during a 2012 couple's therapy session, well before Kavanaugh was a nominee for the nation's highest court.

Hanafin, who lists online that he provides polygraph services in Arlington, Virginia, wrote in his report that two other analysis' was conducted, both concluding Ford's answers showed no signs she was lying. One concluded the probability of deception was less than .02.

Ford's signed handwritten note reiterated her claims of a sexual assault at a house party when she and Kavanaugh were teens.

Christine Blasey Ford takes a polygraph exam on her allegations against Brett Kavanaugh

Katz, Marshall & Banks law group

"I was pushed into a bedroom and was locked in the room and rush onto a bed," she wrote. "Brett laid on top of me and tried to remove my clothes while groping me. He held me down and put his hand on my mouth to stop me from screaming for help."

Late Wednesday, photos of Ford taking the polygraph exam were sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The photos show Ford sitting at a table and seemingly hooked up to a machine.

Along with the polygraph examination, Ford and her attorneys sent over four signed declarations late Tuesday from people she told about the alleged sexual assault over the years in hopes to support her claims.

Kavanaugh also sent in a 1982 calendar, attempting to show he wasn't present at the party where the alleged assault happened. Ford has noted she did not remember the exact date of the party but the calendar is filled with social gatherings and other gatherings.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com