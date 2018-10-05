Have a colorful house party with today's deals.

Anker /Philips

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

As time ticks closer and closer to the weekend, I'm getting more and more anxious. This weekend is Mother's Day, and if you've haven't gotten anything yet (like me), well, what are you waiting for? For those of us who have literally no idea what to get, I highly recommend checking out the deals on Amazon. Not only are they amazing products, but you're also able to save a bit while still getting an incredible gift.

1. Our favorite smart bulbs are down 20%

Make your home as colorful as you are.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulbs are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested because they're easy to set up, glow fun colors, and works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Right now, you can get a certified refurbished starter kit for the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $111.99 and save $28

2. This egg cooker will make breakfast a breeze

Have a better breakfast.

Dash

Cooking perfect eggs is honestly difficult. It's so easy to have way too runny of a yolk, essentially ruining your breakfast. Thankfully, this egg cooker from Dash cooks every style of egg perfectly and will save you time in the morning. One of our editors has had this device for years. She loves that she no longer screws up hard boiled eggs and that it frees up space on her stove, so she can whip up other breakfast essentials simultaneously. Right now, you can get it in white for its lowest price ever.

Get the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker for $17.82 and save $5​

3. The best affordable robot vacuum is at an amazing price

Let this bot do your dirty work.

iLife

Vacuuming is one of the worst chores. You need to lug around a heavy contraption and if you really want your home to be clean, you need to do it every day. That's why robot vacuums are a lifesaver. Although they don't pick up everything, these handy bots can keep floors tidy in between deep cleanings, which means less vacuuming for you. The iLife A4S is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested because it kept up with the more expensive models. It does take a bit more time to clean a room, but it'll get the job done when you run it before you leave the house.

The A4S originally cost $250 and now typically goes for $200. Right now, however, you can use the code "DEARMOM7" to get the A4S for $149. This is the lowest price we've seen since 2017 and this is the last day to access this incredible deal.

Get the iLife A4S Robot Vacuum for $148.95 and save $47 with the code "DEARMOM7"​

4. A portable speaker to bring the party with you

Get great sound wherever you go.

Anker

Whether you're throwing a party or just jamming out alone at home, a Bluetooth speaker is essential. This one from Anker has 24 hours of continuous playtime, amazing sound, and a 66-foot Bluetooth range, making it the perfect speaker to bring to your next get-together. Right now, it's back down to its lowest price on Amazon in the colors blue and red.

Get the Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $23.98 and save $9

5. This wireless charging pad boosts your phone battery faster

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Charging your phone can be time-consuming and super stressful when your phone has low power before you have to leave. Thankfully, this fast-charging wireless pad from Anker is here to make things easier. Using WaveBoost technology, this pad will charge the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships up to 30% faster than a regular charging cable. Right now, it's 30% off when you use the code "ANKER254." Plus, it can even charge through cases and has a cooling system so your phone won't overheat.

Get the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Pad for $31.99 and save $14 with the code "ANKER254"

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com