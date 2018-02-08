Today's best deals are some real doozies.

It's nice to find a good deal on a product you've been wanting, but it's even better to know that you're actually getting a good value on a quality item. So we sift through pages and pages of Amazon deals to sort out which are actually worth your time. Today, there are five excellent offers on both products we love and those that are highly rated by actual consumers.

1. The best true wireless earbuds are actually on sale

Finally, the most popular true wireless earbuds are on sale!

We finally live in a world where we can wear earbuds without having to worry about tangles and getting cords caught on door handles, and Apple makes the best pair out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, comfortable, and just like the earbuds you've been using for years. But they are completely wireless, and they actually sound much better than their wired counterparts. The charging case is super easy to use, and the battery life really impressed us.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem that tremendous, but an Apple sale is rare in general, and finding a deal on Apple products on Amazon is even rarer, making this a spectacular deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 (Save $14)

Looking to spend less than $100? Anker's Soundcore Liberty Lite True Wireless Earbuds are on sale as well. They're usually $79.99, but you can get them for $64.99 with the code "SDCLBT66."

2. The most affordable Echo at its Prime Day price

This is the best budget smart speaker you can find.

The Amazon Echo Dot is perfect for kids, college students, small apartments, and less-used rooms around the house. At $50, it's the most affordable of the Echo lineup, and right now you can get a certified refurbished model for just $30, which matches the lowest price ever. Certified refurbished might not be brand spankin' new, but that doesn't mean it won't work just as perfectly as a new one, and it's $20 less, making it a great buy.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (Certified Refurbished) for $29.99 (Save $20)

3. The best over-ear headphones are on sale too

These are the best headphones for music lovers.

Earbuds don't always cut it, and if you prefer a truly immersive experience when you're listening to your music, we recommend these over-ear headphones from Audio-Technica. The ATH-M50x Studio Monitor headphones are the best we've ever tested, and right now you can get them for $20 less than usual, one of the best prices we've seen all year.

Get the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Over-Ear Headphones for $129 (Save $20)

4. One of the best smart plugs for under $20

Turn any device smarter.

Smart plugs can turn most any electronics into smart devices. Being able to toggle the power for things like coffee makers, lights, and curling irons (hint hint) from your phone can be seriously convenient. You can also set schedules, which is great for vacations and morning routines. TP-Link's Kasa plugs are among our favorites, as they offer great performance at a fantastic price. This model even monitors your energy usage.

I personally own four of them and love being able to control them all from one app. They also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands if you've got a smart assistant. Right now, they're back down tot he same low price we same on Prime Day, making it a great time to stock up.

Get the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for $19.27 (Save $10)

5. An excellent travel mug for drinks hot and cold

These mugs come in an array of gorgeous colors.

If you're trying to cut back on spending, start with your daily cup of coffee. Making it at home can save you tons in the long-run, but you'll need a good travel mug to keep your brew hot (or cold). This one from Contigo is one of our favorites. We love it because it kept our drinks hot up to eight hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation and that it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology. Plus, it's sleek, stylish, and comes in a variety of luxurious colors. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen in Stainless Steel, but you can still get a few other colors for just $5-$6 more.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop, 16 oz. for $11.75 and save $2.94

