Nicholas Ma
Producer Nicholas Ma discusses "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" after a screening at Dixie State University in St. George on Aug. 24, 2018.
Chris Caldwell / The Spectrum & Daily News

Documentaries are the surprise box-office hit of the season and producer Nicholas Ma thinks he knows why.

“We’re all, right now, asking ourselves questions about truth and reliability,” he said. “I think that … documentaries have sort of an advance march on everyone else because we’ve been thinking about that for a really long time — about how (to) present reality in a way that reveals the truth versus obscures the truth.”

Ma should know. He, along with fellow producer Caryn Capotosto and Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, have created a profile of one of America’s most-beloved icons: Fred Rogers.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” tells the story of Rogers and his three-decade run as the host of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The ground-breaking PBS staple taught and inspired generations of young children as Rogers used puppets and compassion to explain difficult issues from divorce to racism. Rogers died in 2003.

Ma, who made two appearances on the show as a child, was delighted to put Neville in touch with Rogers’ family when the director expressed the desire to share Rogers’ story. Interviews with family and cast members illuminate Rogers' character and mission.

“I think it’s such a great moment for documentaries in general. We’ve seen enormous success at the box office, but I think that speaks to something more profound than just how many people paid for a ticket,” Ma told The Spectrum & Daily News before a special screening of the film Friday. “I think we’ve discovered in the stories around us lie the truths that matter most.”

MORE: Nice folks don't always finish last: Why Mr. Rogers, 'RBG' are summer's heroes 

The film has grossed more than $22 million at the box office since it opened in June. The film made its premier earlier this year at Sundance.

Won't You Be My Neighbor
A free screening of "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" was held on the Dixie State University campus in St. George on Aug. 24, 2018.
Chris Caldwell / The Spectrum & Daily News

“I feel so glad to be able to bring this film to the world now,” Ma said. ”Because I think he unified us in such a real way as a figure.”

He noted that, at the television show's peak, one in 12 households tuned in for Rogers’ soft-spoken delivery on life’s essential lessons.

“He would give you comfort but he wouldn’t let you escape. His belief was if a child might encounter this issue, I should deal with it.”

MORE: 5 things we learned from the documentary 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

Ma said that issues parents might choose to avoid were the topics Rogers wanted to tackle the most. After receiving letters from parents asking advice on how to talk with their children about divorce, Rogers made a decision.

“(He said) I’m going to tackle this head on. I’m going to do four episodes in a row all about what it means to be a child of divorced parents,” Ma said. “That takes guts. He did the same thing when it came to race.”

Fred Rogers
Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood." The documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor" opens June 8.
Deseret News

Ma recalled a seminal episode early in the series when Mr. Rogers invites Officer Francois Clemmons, the black policeman in the neighborhood, to share his wading pool and cool off on a hot summer day. Ma said that simple gesture, rather than a lecture, told the story.

“It was that relentless willingness to say, 'Look, sometimes questions are hard but it doesn’t mean that the answer isn’t clear; it’s just that it’s hard and I’m going to tackle that.' ”

Rogers is remembered as being gentle. The filmmakers learned that his gentle approach was a choice that masked inner strength.

“He said … I’m going to be incredibly strong and bring gentleness and kindness to the world,” Ma said. “I don’t think I understood that, even going into the project. It’s something Morgan and Caryn and I discovered in the process of making the film.”

Audiences are set to make discoveries while watching the film. Revisiting “the neighborhood” could prompt moments of self-reflection.

“It is a film, at the end, that challenges you to think about, how did I become the person that I am and how will I become the person that I want to be?”

More: The upcoming Mr. Rogers film is 'not a biopic,' says director

More: Mr. Rogers revealed: 5 things we learned from the documentary 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'

Remembering Fred Rogers
01 / 24
New documentary "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" (out June 8) explores the life and legacy of children's television star Fred Rogers (aka Mr. Rogers), who died in 2003.
02 / 24
Fred Rogers behind the scenes as producer, musician, writer and puppeteer along with Josie Carey, host of "The Children's Corner," which began on April 5, 1954, on WQED Pittsburgh.
03 / 24
Fred Rogers first greeted his TV neighbors when "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" made its debut on PBS in 1968.
04 / 24
Fred Rogers with Daniel Tiger from his show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
05 / 24
Fred Rogers with his King Friday XIII puppet and a group of youngsters.
06 / 24
Joanne Rogers, left, and Fred, making a rare appearance sans zip-up cardigan sweater and bow tie.
07 / 24
Fred Rogers in 1984.
08 / 24
Fred Rogers (right) and David Newell, as Speedy Delivery's Mr. McFeely, stand on the front porch set while filming an episode of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
09 / 24
Koko, left, and Rogers, in one of the gorilla's appearances on the show.
10 / 24
Delivery man Mr. McFeely (David Newell, left), and Rogers pose in the 'Neighborhood,' which was housed on a Pittsburgh sound stage where the series was filmed.
11 / 24
Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
12 / 24
Mr. Rogers bows toward first lady Laura Bush (back to camera) on April 3, 2002, during an early childhood education event in the East Room of the White House.
13 / 24
Dr. Mike (Jane Seymour) welcomes the Rev. Thomas (guest star Fred Rogers) to Colorado Springs on "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" in 1996.
14 / 24
Mr. Rogers greets some of his young fans after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 8, 1998.
15 / 24
Fred (Mr.) Rogers on the set of 'Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.'
16 / 24
Fred Rogers holds up the 100 billionth crayon produced at the Crayola crayon factory in Easton, Pa., on Feb. 6, 1996.
17 / 24
Fred Rogers (at right in glasses) was inducted to the Television Academy of Arts and Sciences' Hall of Fame on Feb. 27,1999. Also pictured (from left): Fred Silverman, Carl Reiner, Ethel Winant, Lorne Michaels, Jim Lehrer and Robert MacNeil.
18 / 24
Fred Rogers promoted kindness and curiosity as the soothing host of long-running children's show 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.'
19 / 24
Mr. Rogers on the set of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" in Pittsburgh on June 15, 2001.
20 / 24
President Bush presents Fred Rogers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2002.
21 / 24
Fred Rogers' wife, Joanne, stands in front of a giant Mister Rogers Forever Stamp following the day-of-issue dedication in WQED's Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh.
22 / 24
This image released by the United States Postal Service shows a postage stamp featuring Fred Rogers from the PBS children's television series 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' with his King Friday XIII puppet.
23 / 24
Pittsburgh International Airport has a recently updated permanent exhibit in Concourse C about "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
24 / 24
The exhibit includes a sweater, an original pair of Rogers’ shoes and other memorabilia related to "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood."
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com