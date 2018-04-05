A handout photo made available by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) shows the collapsed crater of Pu'u 'O'o, in the eastern Rift Zone of Kilauea volcano, near Pahoa, Hawaii, on May 3, 2018.

Nearly 1,500 people fled from their mountain-side homes after Hawaii's most active volcano sent lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on streets in an eruption.

Here's what you need to know:

Where is the volcano and when did it erupt?

The Kilauea volcano is located in the southeastern part of the Big Island of Hawaii.

Believe it or not, Kilauea has been erupting continuously since 1983, with only occasional pauses of quiet activity. This particular "episode" of the eruption began in the late afternoon of May 3, in a part of Leilani Estates, a subdivision near the town of Pahoa.

Were the earthquakes that occurred for days before this eruption episode related?

Yes. The earthquakes were caused by magma (underground lava) that was making its way up and out of the volcano. Some of the magma then made it to the surface in Leilani Estates.

How many people have been evacuated or injured?

No one has been injured or killed in this eruption episode, but nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

How long will this eruption last?

Officials said there is no way to predict how long the eruption will continue or what shape it will take. This eruption could be finished or could go on for a long time.

Is this eruption unusual? How often does this volcano erupt?

Kilauea is one of the most active and well-monitored volcanoes in the world. It's been erupting on and off for hundreds of thousands of years.

What's the biggest eruption in Hawaiian history?

The deadliest in recent history was in 1790, when 400 people were killed during an eruption of Kilauea. One of the more spectacular recent ones was in 1983, when Mauna Loa erupted, spewing lava up hundreds of meters in the air.

Are tourists affected by the eruption?

All of Hawaii is a tourist destination, but this particular eruption wasn't in an area where most tourists go. The homes at risk are in a subdivision near the town of Pahoa.

Questions answered by Tracy Gregg, an associate professor of geology at the University of Buffalo; Jessica Johnson, a volcanologist at the University of East Anglia, and the Associated Press.

