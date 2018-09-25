You may be wondering why you're seeing invitations to register to vote all across social media. Well, today is National Voter Registration Day.

With midterm elections coming up and varying voter registration deadlines across states looming in October, the focus of September 25 is on boosting the number of voters eligible to vote in November. This started back in 2012, with organizers boasting over 750,000 voters registering across all 50 states as a result of its 2016 push.

Now, your favorite websites and apps want to help you get registered from your living room or wherever you may be, without having to take a drive to the registrar's office or find a stamp.

Reminders to register to vote are all across the internet, including on Google.

The "Google Doodle," graphic on the main Google page takes you to search term, "How to register to vote," and links to your local registrar, and ways to do it online.

Offers a shareable link to get friends to register via TurboVote direct from the News Feed.

Has a link to Voter Registration Day in user timelines, with HBO sponsoring the #NationalVoterRegistrationDay hashtag and offering a text-to-register option as well.

The link to register is on the Snapchat user profile page. Additionally, new filters have been added to spread the word about registering to vote.

The popular social network is greeting visitors with a pop-up message that links to nationalvoterregistrationday.org. They are also hosting a number of AMAs (or Ask Me Anything) with election experts. You can check out the lineup here.

The ride-hailing service sent an e-mail to customers with a link to online registration, and said it would offer 50% discounts on November 6, election day to help get people to polls, and free rides to those who live in "underserved" areas or places where there are "significant obstacles," to getting to the booth.

Meanwhile, celebrities and media organization have been chiming in as well, using their cult of personality to encourage fans to vote.

Just a heads up, though, that online voter registration isn't available in all 50 states. You can find out here whether your state is among the 37 that allow it.

