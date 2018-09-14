Hailey Baldwin would like to clear something up: She and Justin Bieber aren't married yet.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" the model tweeted on Friday.

That's not what outlets like People, Us Weekly and E! News are reporting. The news sites say the celeb couple married Thursday in a New York courthouse. USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for both.

TMZ snapped photos of the couple walking into the courthouse and reported the couple had gone there to obtain their marriage license.

The court house visit comes only two months after their whirlwind engagement.

TMZ first reported the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas in July after years of on-again, off-again dating rumors. She is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, the younger brother of showbiz veteran Alec.

Bieber confirmed the proposal on his Instagram shortly after he got down on one knee, telling Baldwin, "I am soooo in love with everything about you!"

Baldwin showed off her massive engagement ring on the cover of Vogue Mexico in August.

