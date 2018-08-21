Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill on July 18, 2018.

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh met with key senators Tuesday, including moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins, an abortion-rights supporter who said she pressed Kavanaugh on the issue.

The Maine senator asked Kavanaugh whether he considers the case of Roe vs. Wade to be "settled law" – meaning that it is a legal precedent that should be respected. The Supreme Court ruled in the landmark 1973 case that a woman's right to have an abortion is protected under the U.S. Constitution.

"He (Kavanaugh) said that he agreed with what (Chief) Justice (John) Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law," Collins told reporters after meeting with Kavanaugh for about two hours in her Senate office on Capitol Hill.

Kavanaugh also was scheduled to meet with five Democratic senators on Tuesday, including Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill, who is in a tough fight for re-election in her swing state, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who believes Kavanaugh's confirmation would threaten abortion rights.

Kavanaugh also planned to meet with Democratic Sens. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Kamala Harris of California.

Collins said she will not make up her mind about how she will vote on Kavanaugh's nomination until after he testifies at confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee next month. Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, recently announced that those hearings will begin on Sept. 4.

"You never know what questions are going to come up," Collins said, adding that she has never made a decision on a Supreme Court nominee until after the hearings.

Collins said she also questioned Kavanaugh about gun control issues, presidential power, and his judicial philosophy.

"Judge Kavanaugh and I had an excellent session," Collins said. "It was very productive. It was very informative."

