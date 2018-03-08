Through the location sharing feature of Google Maps, users can not only see where their friends are, but how much juice is in their friend's phone.

Google Maps' location sharing incorporates a new feature discovered by Android Police that gives users the ability to see the exact battery percentage of the phone they're tracking.

If you share your location with a contact, that contact can see where you are and for how long. This function allows users to travel to their contact's location or give them an estimated time of arrival. The new battery percentage information appears alongside the proximity of a contact, informing the user if their friend is charging their phone.

This safety measure could put worries at ease for users concerned why they haven't heard from a friend — possibly because their phone died — and now users can check.

But it also presents the opportunity for users screening a call with the excuse that their phone is about to die to get called out.

The battery life function is unique to location sharing on Google's Android phones or the Google Maps app. Apple phones have the the location app Find My Friends for iOS devices, but iPhone users with Google Maps are also able to see their contact's phone percentage.

To turn off location sharing, and battery level sharing, go on the Google Maps app, select "Menu," "Location sharing," select the contact you want to remove and then hit "Remove."

More: Google may launch censored search engine app in China that would block websites blacklisted by Beijing

More: A Google-powered Lenovo Smart Display tries to rival Amazon's Echo Show. It needs work

More: Want to move your online data? New service could simplify the transfer to a rival site

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com