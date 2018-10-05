Georgina Chapman is breaking her silence on Harvey Weinstein, her estranged husband who was accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault in bombshell reports from The New York Times and The New Yorker in October.

The fashion designer, who has kept a low profile since the news broke, opened up in an interview with Vogue published Thursday, saying she was never suspicious of any behavior.

“Absolutely not. Never," she said. "That’s what makes this so incredibly painful: I had what I thought was a very happy marriage. I loved my life.”

Chapman also explained her reasoning for staying out of the spotlight since the allegations against Weinstein came to light.

"I was so humiliated and so broken... that... I, I, I... didn’t think it was respectful to go out,” she said. “I thought, 'Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?' It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

