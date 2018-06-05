9. Georgia • Identity theft complaints: 120 per 100,000 (total: 12,548) • Median loss for all types of fraud: $350 (3rd lowest) • Most common form of ID theft: Credit card fraud (36% of total) • Second most common form of ID theft: Employment or tax-related fraud (19% of total) ALSO READ: 50 Colleges With the Biggest Tuition Hikes

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man accused of shooting at passing vehicles along a Georgia highway wrote that he idolized the suspect accused in the killing of 17 people at a high school in Florida, authorities said on Saturday.

The sniper, Rex Whitmire Harbour, 26, was identified Saturday afternoon during a news conference with the Hall County Sheriff's Office. After the terrifying shooting spree Friday afternoon, which injured two people and left at least seven vehicles with bullet holes, Harbour killed himself.

On Friday afternoon, Harbour perched himself on the side of Georgia 365, just outside Atlanta. Hiding in the wooded area made him harder to see, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said.

He had with him an small arsenal of at least five guns and more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition, Couch said.

Harbour opened fire at passing vehicles driving northbound and hit at least seven. Two people — a 72-year-old man and a 54-year-old man — were shot. Another woman was injured due to broken glass after a bullet hit her windshield. Their names were not released.

The two men were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit in the hip and leg.

The injured motorists called 911 about noon to report the shooting. Around that time, Couch said, authorities saw a suspicious vehicle pulling out of the woodline along the highway.

Troopers followed the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop, but Harbour didn’t slow down, Couch said.

After a short chase, his vehicle came to a stop in the median of the highway.

Deputies and troopers approached the stopped vehicle and found Harbour with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities still don't have a motive but searched his home for clues.

Couch said investigators seized electronics and found "disturbing" hand-written documents that indicated Harbour "idolized" the Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, who has been charged in the Valentine's Day killings of 17 people at a high school in Florida.

"He called Nikolas Cruz a hero and that Cruz gave him courage and confidence," Couch said, adding, "It appeared [Harbour] was targeting all Americans. Why? I don't know."

Couch said that writings showed that Harbour had an overall hatred for everyone. As a result, he didn't target any specific ethnic group during his shooting spree on Friday, instead, apparently shooting at anyone who crossed his path.

Harbour lived with his parents in Snellville.

Detectives, speaking with his parents Friday night, learned that he was a landscaper, but, according to Couch, there was nothing within his employment history that specifically led him to Hall County or that particular stretch of highway.

An additional search of his background indicated there was no arrest history or any type of background of violence for Harbour.

Couch said he did not believe the weapons were stolen.

Michael King reports for WXIA-TV in Atlanta; Christal Hayes reports for USA TODAY in McLean, Va.

