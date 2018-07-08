Haven't seen Bo Burnam's buzzy debut film "Eighth Grade" yet? Now's your chance to see the most painfully real middle-school movie you'll ever see for free.
The movie's production company, A24, announced there will be one free showing in 50 theaters, one in each state, on Wednesday, Aug. 8.
But the even BIGGER news is that A24 said it's waiving the R-rating of the authentic coming-of-age flick to allow kids of all ages to see the movie.
A24 said the free screening means "no ratings enforced," so parents can still expect F-bombs, other swear words and some implied masturbation, according to a Common Sense media review.
Tickets are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis at theaters. Find the listing of theaters and ticket details here.
