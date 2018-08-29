Fortnite: Battle Royale.

With "Fortnite" batting leadoff and many heavy hitters on deck this fall, video game companies are poised to score a new record sales mark this year.

During the first six months of 2018, consumers spent $19.5 billion on video game software, consoles and accessories, according to market tracking firm The NPD Group. That's 40 percent higher than during the same period last year, which over the full 12 months resulted in a spending record of $36 billion.

By the end of 2018, the U.S. video game industry could tally at least $40 billion, says Mat Piscatella, a games industry analyst at The NPD Group.

Spending in all segments of the video game industry are up this year, an NPD report released this week finds. Sales of physical and downloadable games, including subscriptions, are up 43 percent to $16.9 billion. Sales of video game consoles are up 21 percent to $1.7 billion, while game accessories such as headsets are up more than 28 percent to $900 million.

A main driver of sales for the first half of 2018? The online game "Fortnite," which has drawn 125 million players, and can be played for free on consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. But players frequently plunk down $5 to $20 for in-game currency, new outfits and skins. Between January and May, "Fortnite" generated more than $1 billion in revenue, estimates SuperData Research.

The game is "not only breaking down some previous barriers in terms of how people play and where they play, but also is really driving a lot of content sales," Piscatella said. "We’re also seeing it have a pretty big impact on hardware, and accessory and game card spending as well. It is a true outlier of performance in every sense of the word."

Video game headset maker Turtle Beach can attest to the "Fortnite" effect. Earlier this year, the company upped its full-year revenue outlook by 37% to about $205 million, based on demand for headsets for playing "Fortnite" and other online games such as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

"Headsets make these games more immersive and provide an advantage in hearing audio cues, which can help players survive and facilitate team play," CEO Juergen Stark told investment analysts earlier this year. "We've been working hard to significantly increase our supply to keep up with demand."

The Turtle Beach Stealh 700 Series wires headset for Xbox One.

Another factor buoying sales: a trio of popular game consoles in the Microsoft Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Sony PlayStation 4, as well as plug and play devices such as Nintendo’s Super NES Classic Edition.

Beyond that, there's a strong mobile gaming audience playing games such as "Candy Crush" and "Pokémon Go" that is still growing. "We are just seeing rising tides and higher player reach that is the kind of burst in activity in sales you don’t see very often," Piscatella said.

Two new games out Nov. 16 for Nintendo Switch -- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! -- let you use a new Poké Ball Plus controller.

A stellar lineup of tentpole releases should help propel sales over the rest of the year. Among those: "Spider-man" (Sept. 7, for PS4, teens-up), "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" (Oct. 12, PS4, Xbox One, PCs), "Red Dead Redemption 2" (Oct. 26, PS4, Xbox One, rating pending), "Fallout 76" (Nov. 14, PS4, Xbox One, PCs, rating pending), "Battlefield V" (Nov. 16, PS4, Xbox One, PCs), "Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!" and "Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee!" (both Nov. 16 for Nintendo Switch), and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" (Dec. 7, Nintendo Switch).

"We just have a cluster of super franchises," Piscatella said. "If we get two or three a year we are really lucky. This year we have like six or seven, it’s crazy."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider on Twitter: @MikeSnider.

