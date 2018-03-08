WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his top advisers sent mixed messages this week about Russia and its continuing threat to U.S. elections and American democracy.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk during a family photo session at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, November 11, 2017.

While key members of the Trump administration reaffirmed Russia's interference in the 2016 election and warned of ongoing meddling this year, Trump often appeared to be undermining their public statements.

Here's a look at some of the conflicting signals:

1. Trump and the 'Russian hoax'

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, at a White House press briefing Thursday afternoon, on the continuing threat of election interference from Russia: "Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs."

Trump, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday night: "Now we are being hindered (in U.S.-Russia relations) by the Russian hoax. It’s a hoax, OK?”

2. Trump and Putin

National Intelligence Director Dan Coats, on Thursday afternoon: He said the threat from Russian President Vladimir Putin's Kremlin goes beyond the elections. "It goes to Russia’s intent to undermine our democratic values, drive a wedge between our allies, and do a number of other nefarious things."

Trump, on Thursday night: "In Helsinki, I had a great meeting with Putin. We discussed everything. We got along really well. By the way, that’s a good thing, not a bad thing."

3. Trump and supporting his advisers

John Bolton, the president's national security adviser, on Thursday: "I think the president has made it abundantly clear to everybody who has responsibility in this area (protecting U.S. elections) that he cares deeply about it and that he expects them to do their jobs to their fullest ability and that he supports them fully."

Trump, in a Wednesday tweet about the Russia investigation: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now."

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

4. Trump and the FBI

Trump, in another Wednesday tweet, said: "Russian Collusion with the Trump Campaign, one of the most successful in history, is a TOTAL HOAX."

FBI Director Christopher Wray, answering a question Thursday about Trump calling the investigation a hoax: "Well, I can assure the American people that the men and women of the FBI, starting from the director all the way on down, are going to follow our oaths and do our jobs."

5. Trump and Pence and Facebook

Vice President Mike Pence, at a cybersecurity summit in New York on Tuesday as Facebook announced it had detected a covert campaign to influence the November elections: "The fact is Russia meddled in our 2016 elections. That is the unambiguous judgment of our intelligence community and, as the president said, we accept the intelligence community’s conclusion."

Trump: Offered no comment on Facebook's disclosure, but dismissed the Russia investigation in tweets the next day as a "hoax" and "witch hunt."

