Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, leaves following a hearing at U.S. Federal Court in New York on Aug. 21, 2018.

Jason Szenes, epa-efe

President Donald Trump’s onetime personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes on Tuesday.

Cohen’s abrupt plea caps one of the criminal investigations of members of Trump’s inner circle. Cohen admitted to charges of lying about his income to evade income taxes, lying to banks to obtain loans, and making illegal contributions to benefit Trump’s campaign.

Here are five things to know from the court filings and from Cohen's own words.

The charges against Cohen implicate others in Trump campaign

Prosecutors charged Cohen with two counts of violating campaign finance laws by arranging payoffs to silence two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump. The payoffs followed the release of video from an Access Hollywood outtake in which Trump had boasted about sexual assault.

Prosecutors said Cohen worked to secure a $150,000 payment from the National Enquirer to former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, who claimed to have had a relationship with Trump years earlier. They said he also made a $130,000 payment to a Stephanie Clifford, a pornographic actress better known as Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors said the payments were illegal because they were made by a corporation, and because they exceeded the maximum allowable donation to a federal candidate.

Cohen stunned a federal courtroom in New York on Tuesday by declaring that he made those payments “at the direction of the candidate,” by whom he plainly meant Trump. He also said he did so specifically to influence the outcome of the election.

Additionally, the Justice Department alleged in a court filing that Cohen had “coordinated with one or more members of the campaign, including through meetings and phone calls, about the fact, nature, and timing of the payments.” Cohen pleaded guilty to that allegation.

While the court record doesn't name names other than Cohen's, it provides sufficient detail to identify individuals and organizations involved in the public record of the widely-reported chain of events.

Trump's company was behind one of the payments

Prosecutors also alleged that Trump’s private company, The Trump Organization, agreed to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 he paid to Clifford through a Delaware shell company, and the $35 it had cost him to wire the money. The company also reimbursed him $50,000 for what he described as “tech services.”

Then an executive at the Trump Organization doubled his payment and threw in a $60,000 bonus. Prosecutors said an unnamed executive told an employee to pay it and to falsely describe the payment as a retainer for legal services.

"Please pay from the Trust. Post to legal expenses. Put 'retainer for the months of January and February 2017' in the description."

President Trump's two adult sons and a third Trump Organization executive are in charge of a revocable trust which holds the president's business assets.

The charges detail Cohen's hidden sources of income

Five of the eight charges outlined by the Justice Department allege that Cohen “engaged in a scheme to evade income taxes by failing to report more than $4 million in income" between 2012 and 2016. Prosecutors charged that meant he failed to pay about $1.3 million in federal taxes.

The income came from a diverse array of sources which Cohen allegedly hid from his accountant and the Internal Revenue Service, including a $6 million loan to a business partner in the taxi industry at more than 12 percent interest which resulted in $2.4 million in interest payments which was not reported to the IRS.

Other income sources prosecutors said Cohen hid from tax authorities included:

$100,000 for brokering the sale of a piece of property in a private aviation community in Ocala, Florida in 2014.

More than $200,000 from an assisted living company "purportedly for Cohen's 'consulting' on real estate and other projects" in 2016.

$30,000 for brokering sale of a French handbag, which retails for $11,900 to $300,000 "depending on the type of leather or animal skin used."

Tabloid media payments were to influence the election

One of the payments Cohen acknowledged violated campaign finance laws wasn't made by him.

Instead, prosecutors charged that he helped arrange an agreement for another woman to sell the story of her affair with Trump to The National Enquirer. The magazine paid Karen McDougal $150,000 for the rights to any story involving her relationship with "any then-married man."

The magazine was not named in court documents, but prosecutors' description matches the Enquirer. McDougal is referred to as "Woman-1."

Prosecutors said that although the agreement was ostensibly to pay her for writing for the magazine, "its principle purpose ... was to suppress Woman-1's story so as to prevent it from influencing the election."

The court records allege the chairman and chief executive of the magazine's parent company had agreed to help the campaign "deal with negative stories about [Trump's] relationships with women, by, among other things, assisting the campaign in identifying such stories so they could be purchased and their publication avoided."

The court records describe a method known as "catch and kill" whereby a tabloid media company pays an individual for exclusive rights to a story, but never publishes it.

There is no cooperation agreement, but Cohen could still cooperate

Despite the details provided in the plea agreement, questions remain about the broader implications for people other than Cohen who prosecutors have said took part in the payment.

Cohen's legal deal struck as part of his plea agreement Tuesday does not include any explicit promises to cooperate with authorities as part of any broader investigation. (Cohen also has testified to congressional investigators examining Russian interference in the 2016 election.)

George Washington University Law School lecturer Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor, said Cohen "could certainly implicate at a minimum other members of the campaign."

"The biggest unanswered question in my mind is: Is he now going to seek to cooperate in additional investigations against trump or other members of the campaign?" he said. "Or, his he going to plead guilty, stay silent and just walk away from it all?"

