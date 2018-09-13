FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Thousands of utility crews are on standby. Hundreds of trailers filled with water, food and cots are ready to hit the road. Scores of commercial power generators await delivery.

With Hurricane Florence slowly advancing on the Carolina coast, federal and state agencies are promising a vigorous response and recovery effort.

As the outer rain bands of the massive Category 2 hurricane battered the shoreline Thursday afternoon, FEMA Deputy Assistant Administrator Alex Amparo said the time for evacuation had passed.

"This is not the time to be up an about," Amparo told reporters in Washington. "Hunker down."

At around the same time, soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina were in hurry-up-and-wait mode.

The nation’s largest military installation was largely desolate. Throughout the week, the base has readied both soldiers and equipment, including helicopters and trucks capable of maneuvering through deep water.

“We’re prepared to deploy whenever they need us,” Army Sgt. Maj. Faith Laughter said.

Swan Quarter N.C fire chief Jefferey Stotesberry and his son J.T Stotesberry refuel generators and chainsaws at the fire department as they prepare for Hurricane Florence Sept. 13, 2018.

Matt Burkhartt, USA TODAY NETWORK

The base is one of several along the East Coast serving as a hub for FEMA as the agency waits for both Florence’s arrival and word on whether its services will be needed.

More than 500 trailers were lined up side by side on a runway at Simmons Army Airfield at Fort Bragg waiting for trucks to haul them away.

Trucks passed in and out Thursday afternoon as the skies grayed. FEMA employees in neon yellow vests guided the vehicles through yellow cones and sent them on their way to the areas along the coast that are forecast to get hit the hardest.

Florence is the first major hurricane confronting FEMA since Maria struck Puerto Rico almost a year ago, killing nearly 3,000 people. The agency, which was widely criticized for that response, wants to demonstrate that it's still capable of performing well.

Those efforts have been overshadowed in recent days by President Donald Trump’s praise for his administration's response to Maria and his claim – without evidence – that the death toll was inflated as a political ploy to embarrass him.

While Democrats and some Republicans denounced that claim, administration officials spent much of Thursday trying to reassure the public it was ready for Florence. They pointed to the deployment of personnel in the path of Florence standing ready to help including:

• Several Army Corps of Engineers teams to assist with debris removal and temporary power support.

• Five Department of Health and Human Services Disaster Medical Assistance Teams to treat victims of the storm.

• Seven FEMA Incident Management Assistance Teams to help assess damage.

• Sixteen FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams, including swiftwater rescue task forces, to conduct of door-to-door reconnaissance.

• Coast Guard boats positioned to support search and rescue efforts.

John Mills, with FEMA, stood next to some of tractor trailers at Fort Bragg. He hoped Florence would prove mostly bark and little bite.

“We’re prepared," he said, "but always hoping we won’t be needed."

