Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who exchanged anti-Trump text messages with his coworker girlfriend, has been fired, his lawyer said Monday.

Strzok had helped lead the investigations into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election and into Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

Last summer, he was removed from the Russia inquiry by special counsel Robert Mueller last summer when Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz discovered texts between Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page disparaging then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016.

In a statement provided to USA TODAY, attorney Aitan Goelman said the FBI deputy director overruled the bureau's Office of Personal Responsibility and "departed from established precedent" by firing Strzok on Friday.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

