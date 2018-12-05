On Wednesday night. Darci Lynne Farmer won Season 12 of 'America's Got Talent.'

America's Got Talent is expanding with a new contest featuring past competitors from the U.S. and affiliated editions around the world.

America's Got Talent: The Champions, which will run this winter on NBC, will bring together previous AGT performers, along with some of the most popular competitors from global Got Talent-formats. Series creator Simon Cowell will sit on the judge's panel. (Season 13 of AGT, last summer's top-rated show, will premiere May 29 at 8 ET/PT on NBC.)

Over the years, AGT has featured a broad range of performers, including singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians and ventriloquists.

Cowell said he has had his eye on a worldwide forum for past competitors in the format, which can be seen in 184 countries.

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” Cowell said. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

In announcing the new contest, NBC alternative programming president Paul Telegdy said: "Bringing the best Got Talent competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

Last season, AGT had its most-watched season ever, averaging 16 million viewers, counting delayed viewing.

