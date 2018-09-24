WASHINGTON – FOX News Channel anchor Martha MacCallum had an exclusive interview with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, on her show, "The Story with Martha MacCallum. The interview is scheduled to be broadcast Monday at 7 p.m.

Here are early excerpts from the pre-recorded interview, as provided by Fox News;

Kavanaugh on whether he's ever sexually assaulted anyone

Kavanaugh: “The truth is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, in high school or otherwise. I am not questioning and have not questioned that perhaps Dr. Ford at some point in her life was sexually assaulted by someone at some place, but what I know is I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone.”

Kavanaugh on whether he was ever at the party described by one of his accusers, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford

Kavanaugh: “I was never at any such party. The other people who alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party. A woman who was present, another woman who was present who was Dr. Ford’s lifelong friend has said she doesn’t know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life.”

Kavanaugh speaks about his integrity

Kavanaugh: “I want a fair process where I can defend my integrity and I know I’m telling the truth I know my lifelong record and I’m not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God and I have faith in the fairness of the American people.”

Kavanaugh on his record as a judge, person

Kavanaugh: “I’m not going to let false accusations drive us out of this process and we’re looking for a fair process where I can be heard and defend my integrity my lifelong record. My lifelong record of promoting dignity and equality for women starting with the women who knew me when I was 14 years old. I’m not going anywhere.”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com