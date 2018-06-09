Dream homes for sale in Lisbon, Portugal
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis. It is on the market for 535,000 Euros or about $622.3 million.
The Lifestyle Capuchos building in Lisbon is equidistant between Rossio Square, Marquês do Pombal and Avenida Almirante Reis, within walking distance of Avenida da Liberdade and Avenida de Lisboa.
Marquês (Marquesa) de Ficalho in Lisbon is located in a corner between Luz Soriano Street and the Travessa dos Fiéis a Deus, Ficalho Palace. It is on the market for 505,000 euros or about $587.500.
Ficalho Palace consists of six floors with 16 units.
The old Palace of the Marqueses de Ficalhoin is in the heart of Bairro Alto.
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. Apartments are on the market for 430,000 euros, or $500,700.
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The Alvito Bar and Restaurant offers room service and breakfast to residents.
The Baronesa Luxury Hotel Apartments occupies a former palace in the historic heart of Lisbon. The facilities include a spa and gym overlooking the landscaped garden with a large heated swimming pool, reception, guest lobby, restaurant and bar.
The Promenade building is located on the banks of the Tagus River. Apartments are on the marker for 600,000 euros or about $698,596.
Prata Living Concept is located in the old industrial area of Braço de Prata. It is on the market for $1.195 million euros or about $1.4 million.
Prata Living Concept has views over the Tagus River. Residents get to enjoy gardens, sunny terraces and balconies.
636718209934914442-Baronesa-8.jpg
Portugal Sotheby's International Realty

Lisbon has become one of the hottest European cities to visit. It’s often hailed as an alternative to traditionally popular destinations such as Barcelona and Paris.

Like those two European capitals, it has history, culture, beautiful architecture, and delicious food.

That makes it an ideal place to own a vacation home, says Miguel Poisson, managing director of Portugal Sotheby's International Realty.

The city is safe, the people are gracious, and the cost of living is relatively low, he says.

“Due to tourism, (it) is a dynamic and cosmopolitan city constantly growing,” he says.

For those seeking real estate in Lisbon, there is a lot of new construction. Part of the old town has been updated in recent years.   

“The investment in new buildings and infrastructures from scratch is growing with a clear focus on high-end solutions,” he says.

Add these three European gems to your travel list

More foreigners are moving to the city as well, partly because the tax system is favorable towards them, he says.

“Lisbon is becoming a new startup center in Europe, driven by new technological solutions,” Poisson says.

The city’s popularity is making real estate prices rise, he says. Sotheby’s deals with luxury properties with an average transaction of 900,000 euros or about $1 million.

The most popular properties are in the city center, but places with river views are also coming on the market.

“Lisbon is followed by Rio Tejo and, as such, a unique part of the city is facing the river with a magnificent view,” he says.

Dream homes for sale in Paris
Live in this Paris pied-a-terre for $551,100. The 269.1 square-foot studio has a separate living area.
The apartment is located on a charming street between trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Place Saint Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement.
The studio has a dining area.
The fully remodeled kitchen overlooks the open plan living room with dining table sitting near one of the windows.
The bathroom has a toilet, sink, storage cabinet and a bathtub/ shower combination.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen. A large closet can be found near the kitchen area.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen.
For $ 1,014,700, you can get this two-bedroom, one-bath, fully renovated property on the second floor of a building in the Marais.
Original beams have been whitewashed to reflect light and make the space brighter.
The expansive living space integrates the living and dining areas with an open kitchen concept.
The apartment overlooks a quiet street and a courtyard.
The building is located in the 3rd arrondissement.
The apartment has 617 square feet of living space.
This is one of two bedrooms.
This is the large renovated bathroom.
For $1,804,100, you can get this three bedroom, two bath: top floor property with cathedral ceilings, a terrace and views of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment, located on Avenue de Suffren near UNESCO, has a view of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment offers 785.77 square feet of space.
The apartment has three levels.
This is one of three bedrooms.
The apartment has a private terrace.
The apartment has a second terrace.
For $ 2,384,000, you can get this duplex apartment, on the top two floors of a building from 1860. An elevator serves one apartment on each floor.
The apartment is located on the fifth floor, at the last level, offering extra privacy.
The apartment has 1668.42 square feet of living space with many common areas.
The kitchen is separated on one side of the apartment. It has been turned into a very large kitchen / dining space, with three windows facing West:
A double living room gives access to the wraparound balcony through three French windows.
The apartment has a fireplace.
The apartment can have either three or four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.
This price tag for this 1636.13 square-foot apartment in the 8th arrondissement is $4,418,300. The apartment comes furnished.
The apartment has a large private balcony.
The dining area is furnished with a large round table and custom lighting.
The apartment has views of the city.
It has a modern dine-in kitchen that includes a separate laundry.
This is the second, more casual dining area.
A "gallery" style entrance with glass wall features panoramic views over Paris.
The apartment has three bathrooms.
There is a master bedroom on the fifth floor. There are two one-bedroom suites, each with its own ensuite bath and WC on the second floor.
Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands
This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
Dream homes for sale in Tuscany
Duomo Magic, $1,183,990: Can’t top this view! Take in the dome of Santa Maria del Fiore cathedral, known as “the Duomo," from the terrace of a recently renovated two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in the historic heart of Florence. It’s offered by Lionard Luxury Real Estate.
Historic details such as frescoed ceilings and crystal chandeliers meld with contemporary touches.
The living room has space for a sectional sofa.
Riveting River Views, $1,056,834: The two-bedroom, two-bath flat in the prestigious Lungarno Grazie neighborhood boasts a parquet-floored hall gallery that invites the display or artwork. It’s offered by Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.
The combination salon/dining room contains ample space for relaxing or entertaining.
The 1,614-square-foot flat has room for a large dining table.
A beamed ceiling, arched doorways and other architectural details invite display of prized antiques or would contrast well with contemporary furnishings.
The living room’s marble fireplace is useful when the weather turns cooler in autumn and winter.
The master bedroom is a room with an enviable view. The second bedroom also can be used as a music room or study.
Save the best for last! Look out your window at priceless views of the Arno River.
Piazza Annunziata Retreat, $1,974,320: Situated off the beaten tourist track, yet still within walking distance of major attractions, this four-bedroom, three-bath ground-floor apartment offered by the Pitcher & Flaccomio agency has been recently renovated and has ample outdoor space.
An open-plan living and dining area opens to a patio and a garden.
The sleek kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar also has direct access to the patio.
The master suite, with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, opens onto the patio and boasts a dramatic arched doorway and recessed lighting.
The striking contemporary master bath contains a double vanity with jack-and-jill sinks and a spacious, glassed-in shower.
Another bedroom is spacious as well.
It adjoins a renovated bathroom with shower and laundry facilities.
The patio has ample room for relaxing entertaining.
The adjoining garden offers play space for children and is an oasis in the busy city.
Piazza Carmine Pied à Terre, $527,000: Just steps from the Piazza del Carmine on the south side of the River Arno in the Lungarno area, this second-floor traditional Florentine apartment in the building to the right is located in a tranquil neighborhood. The apartment, offered by Pitcher & Flaccomio, also is within walking distance of popular sites and a good option for short-term rentals.
The high-ceilinged living room faces south and has wooden beams.
The dining area conveniently opens onto a small kitchen.
The kitchen has a gas cooktop and has been updated.
A master bedroom is small but serviceable.
The bathroom has a shower and storage space.
The second bedroom also could be used as a lounge or study.
Luxe Tuscan Farmhouse, $2,395,750: Live your Tuscan dream just 2 miles from the city in a renovated hilltop stone farmhouse on 7 acres. They include your own olive groves and irrigation system.
A large living room offers generous eating areas and distinctive wood-beamed ceilings. There’s also a big fireplace.
The remodeled dining room with traditional terracotta tile floors is roomy enough for a large table.
The kitchen with white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances has room for a small dining table.
The large master bedroom is exceptionally spacious and can easily accommodate a king-sized bed.
A master bath with his-and-her sinks is light-filled and roomy.
Another large bedroom has hardwood floors and a contemporary feel.
Dine on a loggia with country views.
Enjoy 360-degree hillside vistas.
The barn has been converted to a guesthouse with ground-floor living area and second-floor bedroom and bath. A garage is attached.
