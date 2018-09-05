WASHINGTON — President Trump announced that he will meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un June 12 in Singapore

The announcement capped weeks of negotiations that began when Trump announced March 8 he had accepted Kim's invitation as delivered by South Korea government officials.

While teasing the announcement in recent days, Trump has said he would continue urging China and other nations to cut off economic aid to North Korea until it agrees to give up its nuclear weapons programs.

"A lot of things can happen," Trump said Wednesday. "A lot of good things can happen. A lot of bad things can happen. I believe that we have both sides want to negotiate a deal."

More: Donald Trump says meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un won't be at DMZ

More: Analysis: What does Trump's Iran move mean for a potential agreement with North Korea?

More: North Korea releases 3 Americans as Kim Jong Un prepares to meet Trump

Some analysts have questioned Trump's haste in setting up a meeting with Kim, saying the summit alone confers immense prestige on the leader among the North Korean people.

Analysts have also said that, over the years, North Korea has demanded the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea and the eliminating of the nuclear defense umbrella that covers the Korean Peninsula.

A final hurdle toward the scheduling announcement was cleared Wednesday with the announcement of the hostage release.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump viewed North Korea's hostage release as "a positive gesture," but added that "total denuclearization will remain the top priority.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com