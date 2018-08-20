WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had a little identification trouble Monday while praising U.S. Customs and Border Protection – an agency he kept referring to as the "CBC."
While the Congressional Black Caucus and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation are each known as the CBC, Customs and Border Protection is known as the CBP, on the rare times the acronym is used.
"Let me extend my gratitude to every law enforcement professional representing ICE and CBC enforcement and removal operations," Trump said at one during an event the White House billed as a Salute to the Heroes of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE and Customs and Border Protection.
Later, he said, "Today I sent a letter to state and local leaders across our nation asking them to pledge their full support and cooperation with the officers and agents of ICE and CBC."
Trump used the phrase "CBC" at least seven times, inspiring much merriment on Twitter.
