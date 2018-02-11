The calendar may say Nov. 2 and it may be 72 degrees in Orlando but it's officially Christmastime in the Magic Kingdom.

Santa's elves – by which we mean Disney World employees – were hard at work on between Wednesday night and Thursday, putting up all of the amusement park's holiday decorations. By Thursday morning, all the autumn leaves, straw and carved pumpkins were gone from Main Street, replaced by wreaths of holly and poinsettias.

"And just like that, it’s Christmas! We were in the park last night until 1:30 am and went back this morning at opening and it’s all festive!!" @rinacinderella noted on Instagram. "It’s not fully decorated yet but holiday music is back and I am all for it!!"

This is how the park looked just one day earlier:

She wasn't the only one excited to see the sudden change of seasons.

"November 1st in the Disney fam means CHRISTMAS TIME!" proclaimed @wdwcouple. "We were at the park this last weekend and Sleeping Beauty’s castle was already getting covered in snow🌲🎅🏼☃️"

Disney World holiday events 2017

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com