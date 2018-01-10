Delta's firs Airbus A220 (CSeries) rolls out of Montreal paintshop

Delta Air Lines plans to add nonstop flights from Boston to Lisbon, Portugal, in May and is ending its service between Atlanta and Lisbon.

The new summer service between Boston and Lisbon, on a Boeing 757, will be Delta's fifth international destination from Boston Logan International Airport. The other cities: London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin.

Delta will have competition on the route. TAP Portugal already offers nonstop flights between Boston and Lisbon.

Delta's Boston-Lisbon flights begin May 23 and run through Sept. 3. The airline said the Boeing 757s will have 20 seats in Delta Premium Select, 29 seats in Delta Comfort Plus and 150 seats in the main cabin.

Delta said flights between its Atlanta hub and Lisbon will not return in summer 2019. The seasonal flights on a Boeing 767 began in May 2018 and ended in early September. The airline did not say why the Atlanta flight is being scrapped.

