When former gymnast and 2000 Olympic Bronze Medalist Jamie Dantzscher first reported sexual abuse against USA Gymnastics' well-loved national team doctor Larry Nassar, she faced backlash she never expected.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault has received death threats, harassment and even been forced out of her home and away from her children since coming forward, her lawyers said.

Ford, who said Kavanaugh attempted to rape her at a party when they were high schoolers, is now poised to testify before senators about her allegations as long as conditions are "fair" and "ensure her safety."

Critics of Ford's story claim the timing of these allegations is suspicious. President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday: "Why didn't somebody call the FBI 36 years ago?" Unsubstantiated rumors have spread online that Ford might have been paid or the allegation is a political move to benefit Democrats.

Rape and sexual assault survivors know severe backlash is often the ugly price they pay when accusing a powerful man of a crime, according to Laura Palumbo, communications director at the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

She said it's not uncommon for survivors to lose their job, endure verbal and physical harassment, damage to their property and worry about their safety.

"It's not just something that affects their life in the short-term, it also affects their life in the long-term," Palumbo said.

When Olympic medalist Jamie Dantzscher reported being sexually assaulted hundreds of times by Larry Nassar, she was called a "whore" and attention seeking.

Before she reported the abuse, Dantzscher, who is now 36, living in California, knew people would question her story against a well-loved physician in the Olympic community. She also believed she was the only victim.

"I literally thought no one would believe me," she told USA TODAY in a phone interview.

Dantzscher decided to come out as a Jane Doe in September 2016, and filed a lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and Nassar. But after an Indianapolis Star article revealed the first accusations against Nassar and reported on details of her lawsuit without naming her, friends and coaches outed her by name on social media, and attacked her character in public comments.

"I didn’t know how bad it was going to be," she said. "It was shocking. It was hurtful."

USA Gymnastics attorneys even called Dantzscher's former boyfriends, asking about her sexual history. At times, Dantzscher said she was concerned for her personal safety. She wondered if people who wanted to protect Nassar, were "going to send somebody after me?"

Dantzscher said she still goes to therapy twice a week to cope with the trauma.

"It’s something I will struggle with the rest of my life," she said. "They stole my childhood. They stole my love for gymnastics."

But, she doesn't regret reporting Nassar's abuse. "I couldn’t live without saying anything," she said.

Dantzscher inspired dozens of other Nassar victims to come forward with similar stories of the doctor who touched them inappropriately. Nassar was sentenced Jan. 24 to 175 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing seven girls and listening to 156 victim statements.

The women who spoke out against producer Harvey Weinstein inspired Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, now 82, to accuse media executive Leslie Moonves of assaulting her when they worked together in the 1980s, she said.

Moonves forced oral sex on her in his car and exposed himself to her in his office at Lorimar Productions, she said. When she refused his advances, she said her career suffered. Golden-Gottlieb eventually left the entertainment industry to become a teacher while Moonves rose to the head of CBS.

Then, amid a #MeToo movement, Golden-Gottlieb told her story, and the harassment rolled in. A former colleague did believe Golden-Gottlieb's account, saying Moonves would have gone after someone prettier.

While Golden-Gottlieb said that most of the reaction she receives now is positive, some survivors regret coming forward because "in an age of digital communication, there’s no option to take back going public," Palumbo said.

Golden-Gottlieb's advice for other women: "If I can do it, I can let others know that it can be done, that you can go up against these unbelievably powerful men."

In her case, prosecutors declined to bring charges against Moonves because the statute of limitations had expired.

Those who have accused Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Trump of sexual assault or misconduct describe the backlash as “free hate every day.” Rose McGowan has said she was “blacklisted” from jobs after coming out against Weinstein. Rebecca Corry said she received death threats after reporting Louis C.K.'s misconduct.

And the trauma isn't limited to the survivor. It also impacts loved ones.

"Survivors of sexual harassment, assault and abuse are also children, parents and siblings. … Those loved ones might also experience the bashing of their reputation," Palumbo said.

Palumbo remembers Daisy Coleman's case for example. The then 14-year-old from Missouri was thrust into the national spotlight after she accused a high school football player of rape. A felony assault charge against her alleged rapist, who was the grandson of a former state representative, was dismissed.

At least twice, suspicious fires were set at her home. Her family was harassed, and they decided to move out of the community.

"If you’re trying to design a traumatic experience that would really stick with a person, it’s hard to think of a worse one than sexual violence,” Seth J. Gillihan, who runs a clinical practice and researched PTSD with the University of Pennsylvania, said in an interview last year. "It’s the most potent traumatic event in terms of leading to PTSD and long-term disruptions."

Maureen Groppe contributed to this story. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com