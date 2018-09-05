NEW YORK (AP) — Sheryl Crow and Common are among the artists and executives on the Recording Academy's new task force on inclusion and diversity.

The academy announced the team's 16 members — 13 of whom are women — in a statement Wednesday.

The Grammys announced the initiative after its CEO drew criticism for saying women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage at its 60th awards show in January.

Other members include artists Cam and Andra Day, and BET chief executive Debra Lee.

The task force chair's is Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, who has spent the last two months assembling the team.

The academy says it's intended to uncover unconscious biases and other barriers that impede women's success in the music industry.

Previously: 'Music's biggest night'? The 2018 Grammys were an out-of-touch embarrassment

Stars shine on the 2018 Grammy Award red carpet Stars rocked their red carpet best Sunday in celebration of the Grammy Awards’ 60th birthday. Click ahead to see the top looks from the red carpet. Kristin Cavallari gives a wave on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden. 01 / 15 Stars rocked their red carpet best Sunday in celebration of the Grammy Awards’ 60th birthday. Click ahead to see the top looks from the red carpet. Kristin Cavallari gives a wave on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com