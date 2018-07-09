Ahead of Apple's iPhone event, USA TODAY asked consumers how eager they are to ditch their current devices and fork over as much as $1,000 for a new model.

The answer, before Apple CEO Tim Cook even takes the stage to sell them to the world Wednesday, is they're in no rush.

In an exclusive SurveyMonkey Audience poll for USA TODAY, only 13 percent of respondents said they plan to upgrade within the next 3 months, with only 22 percent indicating they'd do so in the next year.

"There is interest in learning about the new iPhone, but consumers ... aren’t necessarily planning on purchasing it," said Sarah Cho, director of research for SurveyMonkey, who attributes that reluctance to higher prices and better performance of the devices they already own.

"People are still happy with their current phone ... 39 percent of those who aren’t interested in the iPhone named (that) as the main reason for their lack of interest," she added.

An Apple customer holding the iPhone X on launch day.

Apple

Apple has already sold 93 million iPhone in the first two quarters of 2018 and is on track to sell more than 200 million overall this year.

Analyst Gene Munster from Loup Ventures predicts Apple will see a 3% increase in unit sales with the new devices. Earlier this year, Loup conducted a survey that found 48% of iPhone users wanted to upgrade with the latest devices, compared to 25% a year ago. The average upgrade time for consumers is now 31 months, up from 23 months four years ago, according to BayStreetResearch.

Most respondents in USA TODAY's SurveyMonkey poll said they owned older phones – 14.8% had an iPhone 6S or 6S Plus, released in 2015. In addition, 12.5% had the iPhone 7, released in 2016, 11.7% had last year's iPhone 8 and 6% had the iPhone X, the top-of-the-line model released in late 2017.

About 27% of consumer kept their phones for 1 to 2 years, compared to 26% for 7 to 12 months, 21% for two years or longer and 19% for 6 months or less.

When asked when they might consider upgrading, about 27% of respondents said they would only upgrade if the phone broke, while 23% said they would like to upgrade in the next 1 to 2 years and 15% in the next 12 months. On the lower end, 6.8% were looking to upgrade in 3 to 6 months and the minority, 6.3%, said they wanted the new phone as soon as possible.

Apple's event begins at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, and the company is expected to introduce three new iPhones, an updated Apple Watch and other products.

