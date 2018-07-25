Dan Rugh is the founder and owner of Commonwealth Press, a screen printing shop that he started in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH — When someone threw a brick through the window at Commonwealth Press in 2013, owner Dan Rugh was pretty upset.

The plate-glass window was going to cost $500 to replace—money he didn’t have. So he hit upon an innovative solution that killed three birds with one…er, brick. He auctioned that brick off.

The final bid came in at $1,150. After he replaced the window, he donated the balance to local charities, and the winning bidder walked away with more than $2,200 worth of gifts from the shop.

That was then. Today, the brick-window incident is mostly a reminder to Rugh that you can take adversity and turn it into a positive. It also helped him realize that "community" isn't just an abstract concept.

"It solidified my feeling of being part of the community." Rugh said of the enthusiastic response to his auction. "These are real people, with real problems and real concerns, and they care about others in the community."

Commonwealth Press designs and prints clothing, posters, stickers, wall coverings, vehicle and business window signage, and much more at its Pittsburgh production plant. In his own words, owner Dan Rugh is “trying as hard as I can to exist on the force of my own creative steam.”

Shannon, Amelia, Dan and Eden Rugh (from left) take a moment to draw together in the front room of the Commonwealth Press warehouse in Pittsburgh.

Although he’s been running his print studio in some form for most of his life, he officially opened in 2002. Prior to that, the web design firm he worked for, SusQTech, sent him to grad school.

During this period, he was working full time, going to school full time and starting to freelance. Then came the dotcom crash. He lost his job and had to scramble to pick up the slack through other means. Many of his initial clients were salvaged from the wreckage of that business, laying the groundwork for Commonwealth Press.

Those clients were primarily punk bands. Rugh built their websites and created original t-shirt and sticker designs for them. As each band came through Pittsburgh, Rugh would hand off their orders and include a ton of stickers advertising Commonwealth Press. The bands would then hand out those stickers in other cities where they played. According to Rugh, you could track their tours with the orders that came in.

As the business grew, Rugh continually adapted to his customers’ needs, and now in addition to the printing business, he has a small space in the warehouse where he does some woodworking, soft textiles and sewing.

After 16 years he has a production warehouse and two brick-and-mortar stores in Pittsburgh on different sides of the city. In addition, several private shops also sell his products.

"Don't be afraid to fail." Rugh said, as advice to other small business owners. "You're going to fail; it's part of learning. Just fail as fast as you can, and fall as far forward as possible."

Rugh, 45, who grew up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and his wife Shannon, who grew up in southern Virginia, fell in love with Pittsburgh during the early 2000s while Rugh was attending graduate school and building his business. Although he could have gone anywhere after graduating from Duquesne University with a master's degree in technology and design, Rugh has been in Pittsburgh ever since.

“Don’t tell anyone,” Rugh said, “but Pittsburgh is such a great place. It’s been so kind to us. It’s small enough to live comfortably, and big enough to keep you from feeling like you’re missing something.”

But he’s not as interested in expanding as he is in developing what he has.

“I’m more interested in being strong than big,” Rugh said.

After all, he still has multiple jobs. In addition to being a designer and business owner, he’s also a husband and father and, admittedly, a “pretty awful banjo player.”

If he has one message, he said, it’s simply that he’d “love to be the one to fill your design and printing needs.”

His website, www.cwpress.com, serves a buffet of choices in printing and design, as well as internship and class opportunities.

Commonwealth Press now has two retail storefronts, including this one in Mt. Lebanon, Penn., that sells printed products and skateboard equipment.

