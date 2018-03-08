The National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of rain fell within hours, filling College Lake near Lynchburg, Virginia beyond capacity. A failure of the College Lake Dam could flood parts of Lynchburg with 17 feet of water in just seven minutes.

Officials in Lynchburg, in south-central Virginia, warned that a local dam faced "imminent failure" and its collapse would inundate parts of the city with 17 feet of water in just seven minutes.

Most at risk were some 124 houses in the city of 80,000. Lynchburg is located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 50 miles from Roanoke. It is host to several institutions of higher education, including the University of Lynchburg and Liberty University.

County officials, who reported the College Lake Dam was near collapse late Thursday, were looking for signs of structural failure early Friday as water continued to spill over the structure. The dam has been under survey for years as a safety hazard.

Local fire and police sent boats to rescue people to area shelters late Thursday as some creeks were already feeling the overflow from the dam.

The fear of widespread flooding was triggered by a deluge in rain-soaked Virginia that brought up to three inches of rain in one hour alone to the Lynchburg area Thursday.

The National Weather Service, warning of the "dangerous situation," said early Friday that "runoff from Thursday heavy rainfall will continue to cause flooding across the area. ... Any additional heavy rainfall may create new flooding."

The NWS said a flash flood watch would remain in effect through Friday evening because of the possibility of additional showers and thunderstorms

The dam at College Lake, adjacent to the University of Lynchburg, was built in 1934, according to the school's website. It's 35 feet high and about 300 feet long.

The lake is the largest urban lake in Lynchburg. It is located in a critical position, according to the university, for capturing surface waters from multiple sources of the Blackwater Creek watershed just before emptying into the James River.

The lake's ecosystem is degrading rapidly, the school reports, as it fills with sediment, nutrients, and raw sewage, resulting in the rapid development of watershed and stormwater management problems.

In 2014, engineers began surveying College Lake Dam as the result of a study determining the dam could not handle the flow of water expected during severe weather conditions, creating a safety hazard for residents who live below the dam.

