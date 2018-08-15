Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar will be available starting Nov. 7.

Mark your calendars and set reminders for holiday shopping, Nov. 7.

On this particular November Wednesday, German discount grocer Aldi will start selling two Advent calendars at its U.S. stores – one filled with wine and another imported cheese.

The wine calendar features 24 mini bottles, two a piece of 12 different varieties, and will cost $69.99 or $2.92 for each 6.37-ounce bottle. Holiday revelers can drink the vino in conjunction with the Advent, the religious days leading up to Christmas Eve.

If these boozy calendars are anywhere near as popular as a version sold in the United Kingdom last year, expect them to sell out quickly.

Wines included in the U.S. calendar are red, white, rosé and bubbles options, including red blend, Shiraz, Malbec, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc. The wines hail from countries, including Chile, Argentina, Italy, Australia and South Africa, according to the company.

Aldi, one of the world’s largest grocery chains, is well-known for its large selection of affordable wines under its Winking Owl brand, typically retailing for less than $3 a bottle.

According to the retailer's website, not all locations sell wine. The website has a search feature to help shoppers find stores that are able to sell wine since it's not legal to sell alcohol in all states.

Aldi will release a Cheese Advent Calendar on Nov. 7.

The cheese Advent calendar also arrives Nov. 7 and will cost $12.99. This 16.9-ounce calendar needs to be refrigerated and will have include 24 imported mini cheeses, including cheddar, Gouda, Edam and Havarti.

Aldi regularly brings in limited-time products to feature in its Aldi Finds section, Chris Hewitt, an Aldi regional vice president in South Florida, told USA TODAY in June. Items in this section can sell out quickly, Hewitt said.

"We bring in new items each week so people can always find unique and exciting items," Hewitt said. "These premium food and household products, often themed and tied to the season, are in stores for a limited time and keep our shoppers coming back to see what's new."

United Kingdom shoppers will be able to buy the wine calendars starting Nov. 4.

"Back by popular demand, our amazing 2018 Aldi Wine Advent Calendar features a fabulous new design to create the perfect centrepiece – after all, what could be better for getting in the Christmas spirit than an adult advent calendar full of wonderful wine?" according to Aldi's UK website.

