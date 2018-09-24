Cruise ship tours: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Vista

Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship is Carnival Vista, which debuted in 2016.

Texas is now home to one of cruise giant Carnival's newest and biggest ships.

The two-year-old Carnival Vista on Sunday arrived at the Port of Galveston to operate year-round sailings to the Caribbean.

The 3,954-passenger vessel was previously based in Miami, where it is being replaced by Carnival's newest ship, Carnival Horizon.

Billed as the biggest cruise vessel ever to be based year-round in Galveston, Vista will operate seven-day western Caribbean itineraries from the city every Sunday. Two different itineraries are planned — one to Montego Bay, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico, and the other to Roatan, Honduras; Belize; and Cozumel.

Vista is joining the 2,974-passenger Carnival Freedom and 2,974-passenger Carnival Valor in sailing year-round out of Galveston. It's replacing the 3,690-passenger Carnival Breeze, which is moving to Port Canaveral, Fla.

Unveiled in 2016, Vista was Carnival's first new ship since 2012. At 133,500 tons, it's tied with the new Carnival Horizon as the biggest vessel in the Carnival fleet. It's about 4% larger than the six-year-old Breeze, on which its design is based and with which it shares many features.

Notable features on Vista that aren't on Breeze include an 800-foot-long pedal ride around the top deck and an IMAX Theater. Both were firsts for the cruise industry when they debuted on Vista.

Other notable amenities on Vista include a 455-foot-long water tube attraction that is part of one of the largest water parks in the Carnival fleet. Passengers are able to ride it on inflatable rafts.

Vista also has a pub with a working brewery on site, another feature that was a first of its kind in North America when it debuted on Vista.

