WASHINGTON – Airports will no longer be required to use a firefighting foam that includes chemicals linked to cancer, low infant birth weight and other diseases that have wound up in drinking water supplies across the country.

The provision giving dozens of the nation's largest airports the option of deploying environmentally safer substances to fight fires was tucked into a broad, five-year reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration which the Senate passed 93-6 Wednesday.

The bill, which the House overwhelmingly passed last week, now heads to President Donald Trump for his expected signature.

The measure will allow airports to forgo the use of fluorinated chemicals, also known as PFAS, and still be able to meet performance standards for firefighting foams. The legislation mandates that such a switch could not take place until at least three years from the time Trump signs the bill.

Environmental groups hailed the change, saying the threat PFAS have posed to drinking water supplies throughout the country are significant.

The Environmental Working Group estimates more than 1,500 drinking water systems may be contaminated with the chemicals, which were used to make Teflon and other everyday products such as pesticides, carpet and gum wrappers.Their use has been phased out but the compounds remain in the environment for decades and are not regulated.

One study of 60,000 residents in West Virginia and Ohio exposed to high levels of the chemicals from a DuPont manufacturing plant and an Army airfield showed they had high rates of thyroid malfunction and testicular and kidney cancers, according to a report in July by ProPublica. The study was completed as part of a roughly $107 million settlement of a lawsuit against DuPont.

In Cocoa Beach, Florida, samples taken from the city's groundwater and sewage and released last week showed widespread evidence of the cancer-causing chemicals which were once used at nearby Patrick Air Force Base, according to Florida Today, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"This legislation is a critical first step to allow airports to switch to the less toxic alternatives, which are already being used safely and effectively in other countries," said Melanie Benesh, an attorney with the Environmental Working Group.

Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who pushed for the provision in the FAA reauthorization, said the switch won't impede safety. More than 70 airports serving as major international hubs, including Dubai, London Heathrow, and Copenhagen, have already done so without an issue.

“Using fluorine-free foams is not a novel idea, but it is an idea whose time has come," Peters said on the Senate floor Tuesday. "This important legislation will, finally, allow American airports to embrace safe, innovative firefighting technologies and stop using fluorinated foams."

Contributing: Jim Waymer, Florida Today

