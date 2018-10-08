Canadian police say at least four people - including two police officers - have been killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, in the east of the country. The suspect is in custody.

Fredericton Police said they responded to the incident in the Brookside Drive area of the city at about 7:30 a.m. local time Friday. The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately clear.

"No names are being released at this time," police tweeted of the deceased. "Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues. We will provide more info when we can."

During the incident, officers urged the public to avoid the area and stay in their homes, keeping their doors locked.

After announcing that the suspect - who has not been identified - was in custody, police tweeted that the Brookside area would be "contained for the foreseeable future" because the investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters and paramedics were also deployed to the scene, Canadian broadcaster CBC reported.

Robert DiDiodato, who lives near the scene of the incident, said he heard a series of "firecracker" noises at about 7 a:m., CBC reported.

"With the tempo, it might've been a gunshot. It was sort of like a pop, pop, pop, pop," he said.

He said he heard similar sounds about five minutes later. "Doors are locked and everybody's inside," he said, according to CBC.

Fredericton, the capital of in New Brunswick province, has a population of about 60,000.

Please continue to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road. An incident has resulted in at least four people killed. More information will be available when we can confirm. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) August 10, 2018

