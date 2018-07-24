Views from California's Highway 1 A view from California's Highway 1. 01 / 16 A view from California's Highway 1. 01 / 16

Bixby Creek Bridge along California's Highway 1 in Monterey County.

Highway 1, the popular artery on California’s coast, is now fully re-opened following a 14-month closure due to a massive mudslide.

The section of Highway 1 near Big Sur re-opened last week. The 75-acre mudslide took place in May 2017 at Mud Creek and left a quarter-mile section of the road closed off to tourists and residents.

The California Department of Transportation says the repairs cost about $54 million.

Because that part of California relies so much on tourism, many communities also lost millions of dollars as visitors had to take detours that bypassed them.

“The reopening of Highway 1 is very important for the local communities and businesses in Big Sur and San Simeon regions that were accessible only through detours,” says Michelle Carlen, president of the Central Coast Tourism Council. “We're looking forward to welcoming more travelers and giving them the most memorable road trip experience.”

The coast-hugging drive is considered one of the most majestic road trips in the USA with beautiful beach towns, towering cliffs and blue-green waters.

With the Big Sur stretch of highway open, travelers can now get from Monterey and Big Sur to Hearst Castle, Cambria and other coastal cities. They will save more than an hour of driving up and down the coast.

Among some of the sites they will be able to get to:

Garrapata State Park, with its breathtaking views of the cliffs and the splashing waves.

Bixby Bridge and Point Sur, a large volcanic rock just off the coast with a lighthouse perched on top.

Henry Miller Library, a tribute to the famed author in Big Sur.

Piedras Blancas Lighthouse/Elephant Seal Rookery, which has the largest seals in the northern hemisphere in their natural habitats.

Hearst Castle, the 165-room mansion that belonged to newspaper man William Randolph Hearst.

