The world’s swankiest private jets

Private planes can be the dream toys of the rich and famous, and they are invaluable time-savers for frequent business travelers that need to be at their destination quickly and without the hassles of airport security. But, how does one select the perfect jet, whether it’s for personal use or their company?

Kiara Hodge, a private jet broker for Apollo Jets, says that when it comes to purchasing business aircraft, buyers must first ask themselves how many hours per year they plan on flying. Ownership makes sense for those that fly between 150-200 hours per year or more.

Having your own plane means you can decorate it as you please; manufacturers will help source preferred furnishings like gold-plated fixtures from Kohler or the new LG Signature OLED flat-screen TV that is so flat (the width of three credit cards) it is almost flush to the wall to save space. When it's your own plane, anything goes.

