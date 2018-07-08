In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, looks up while in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Video of police interviews with the suspect accused of killing 17 people at a Florida high school in February will be released Tuesday, authorities said.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, is being held without bail on murder charges for the shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland. Florida courts ruled last month that the public is entitled to access official records in the case, but agreed not to allow release of information directly related to Cruz's confession.

Defense lawyers have acknowledged that Cruz was the killer and have focused efforts on eluding execution.

Cruz spoke with police for 13 hours after the attack. In a heavily redacted, 217-page transcript of the interviews released Monday, he said he heard voices in his head since the death of his father.

Cruz was 5 when he watched his father, Roger, die of a heart attack. Nikolas Cruz said the voices grew stronger after his mother died of pneumonia in November 2017 – less than four months before the deadly attack.

"The voice is in here," he said in an apparent reference to his own head. "And then it's me. It's just regular me trying to be a good person."

Cruz said a voice told him to buy guns and to "burn, kill, destroy."

Cruz asked the detective to call a psychologist. When the detective asked him what he wanted to talk to a psychologist about, Cruz said, "To find out what's wrong with me."

Detective John Curcio did most of the talking. Most of Cruz's answers were very short. Cruz told the detective he bought his first gun at 18 and collected three shotguns, an AR-15, a handgun and an AK-47. Cruz told the detective he bought guns to protect himself from the voice and also kept the guns locked up to keep the voice from getting to them.

He estimated he spent about $4,000 on firearms and ammunition. His mother had taken him to buy some of the guns, the transcript states.

The detective asked him whether his mom questioned purchasing so many guns. Cruz said he told her they were for his protection and because they looked "cool."

Twice when Curcio left the room Cruz cursed himself, muttering that he deserved to die. Cruz told the detectives multiple times he was lonely, had no friends and was afraid of girls. Curcio asked him if the voice was like an imaginary friend.

"Almost, yes," Cruz said.

