Photo tour: Florida's first Brightline train
Brightline president Mike Reininger introduces the first of five Brightline trains that will offer high-speed service between Miami and Orlando at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 11, 2017.
The first Brightline high-speed trainset – dubbed the “BrightBlue” – was delivered to the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach in December and will be joined by four others by the summer.
Brightline’s “BrightBlue” includes four passenger coaches and two locomotives, one on each end so that the train never has to turn around when it reaches its final destinations in Orlando and Miami.
Brightline training manager Patrick Mawhinney shows the controls of one of the two locomotives that will power the high-speed train.
The inside of a “Smart” coach on the Brightline train, which will be the standard passenger coaches in the fleet. Each cabin has 66 seats and 32-inch aisles that allow for strollers and wheelchairs to pass through the entire length of the train.
Seats in the "Smart" coaches are 19 inches wide. Brightline officials say they recline without intruding on passengers behind them.
There are several tables in each of the "Smart" coaches that allow groups of four to sit together. Those groups also have glass panels over the seats to minimize noise.
Each “Smart” coach has multiple areas to store bulk items like bicycles, large bags and strollers.
Every “Smart” coach will have a small area with a microwave, coffee and other refreshments.
The inside of a “Select” coach on the Brightline train, the higher-level coach that will feature a single row of seats alongside a double-row.
Seats in the “Select” coaches are 21 inches wide, and some include tables.
The four-seat grouping in a “Select” coach includes a table and fold-out extensions for each seat.
Tables in the “Select” coach have room for passengers to work and plug in their devices.
Each seatback on Brightline trains will have two tray table options. One is smaller and designed for drinks.
The larger tray table on the seatbacks of Brightline trains.
The overhead compartments on the Brightline trains are big enough for bags and standard carry-on luggage.
A table arrangement inside the “Select” coach of Brightline trains.
Each table in Brightline passenger coaches has pop-up charging stations that include standard power outlets and USB connections.
Regular seats on Brightline trains have two power outlets in each row and other power sources under the armrests.
Bathrooms in the passenger coaches are designed to be completely hands-free, starting with a sensor that opens the door.
The touchless bathroom includes sensors that allow passengers to open the door, flush the toilet and run water in the sink with the wave of a hand.
The sinks in the bathroom start with the wave of a hand.
The passenger coaches are each designed with a waiting area outside the bathroom so people can sit on a padded bench as they wait in line.
The engine room of a Brightline locomotive, which is run by a 16-cylinder, 4,000 horsepower engine.
The engines on the locomotives are designated “Tier-IV” diesel-electric engines that are supposed to run clean and quiet.
Tim Leiner, assistant chief mechanical officer for Brightline, shows off the underside of a train at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach.
A view of the 500-foot-long maintenance tunnel at Brightline’s operations facility in West Palm Beach. Trains will receive an inspection there before starting service each day.
Brightline trains will be serviced at the company’s operations facility in West Palm Beach, a 12-acre compound that will include a 20,000 gasoline tank, storage facilities and a machine that will wash the trains from top to bottom.
Keith Warncke of Brightline shows the sand bags that will replicate the weight of passengers when the train begins its first test runs in South Florida in mid-January.
Brightline 2
A Brightline train traveling north crosses East Ocean Avenue and Northeast Fourth Street in Boynton Beach. In January, Jeffrey D. King, 51, of Boynton Beach, was killed by a train when he pedaled around the gates, the second fatality by a Brightline train in a week.
LEAH VOSS/TCPALM

Brightline will buy the rights to build a high-speed railroad between Southern California and Las Vegas, a major milestone for the company which to this point has operated only in Florida.

The West Coast project is to include a mix of rail service and retail development, including a station and mixed-use development on 38 acres on the Las Vegas Strip, Brightline said in a news release Tuesday.

Initial service would run between Vegas and Victorville, California, with future expansion into the Los Angeles area, the Fortress Investment Group-owned company said.

Brightline plans to launch its West Coast service in 2022 and could begin work as soon as next year. The first phase would be built in a 185-mile right-of-way within and adjacent to Interstate 15, according to the company.

More: Will Stuart make a bid for a Brightline station?

Brightline agreed to purchase the rights to the federally-approved corridor from XpressWest, a developer that in 2012 promised to build a West Coast passenger rail network but failed to deliver after experiencing funding shortfalls.

The company would not reveal the purchase price or other details of its agreement with XpressWest.

In Florida, the Miami-to-Orlando project is expected to cost more than $3.1 billion, of which $1.9 billion already has been spent, Brightline President Patrick Goddard said last month.

Brightline has long set its sights beyond Miami-to-Orlando service.

In January, as Brightline prepared to launch its first train in South Florida, Fortress Investment Group Co-Founder Wes Edens said the company already was actively exploring expansion to other states. 

Brightline's intercity system could be replicated in states with similar demographics, including Georgia, Texas and California, according to Edens.

"Our vision doesn't stop here," he said in an interview. "Our goal is to look at other corridors with similar characteristics — too long to drive, too short to fly."

More: Brightline gets approval for $1.15 billion in tax-free bonds for expansion to Orlando

On Tuesday, Edens said Brightline already is transforming the country’s traditional passenger-rail model.

“Brightline is changing transportation in our country,” Edens said in the release. “Our experience in Florida is proving that private-sector investment has a meaningful role to play in developing transportation infrastructure.”

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval also expressed support for the project, describing Brightline’s work in South Florida as a “proven model.”

“The introduction of high-speed rail between Las Vegas to Southern California will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to our state and support increased tourism,” Sandoval said in the news release. “Brightline has built a proven model for privately funded high-speed rail service in Florida, and we are excited to welcome them to Nevada.”

Brightline began South Florida passenger service — among Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach — earlier this year and is to begin full Miami-to-Orlando service in 2021. In June, Brightline announced plans to expand to Tampa.

Track improvement and construction on the project's second phase, between West Palm and Orlando International Airport, could begin within months, according to Brightline.

First look: The new Brightline train station in Miami
A Brightline train makes a test run through the new MiamiCentral station.
A Brightline train approaches MiamiCentral station.
Brightline's new station as seen from NW 1st Ave. in Miami.
Brightline's new MiamiCentral Station.
Ticketing stalls at the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Escalators take riders to train level in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Brightline's new station in Miami features a cafe area with full bar.
The children's play area at Brightline's new MiamiCentral station.
A lounge area in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
A lounge area in the new MiamiCentral Brightline station.
Brightline's new MiamiCentral train station.
Miami's Freedom Tower is visible from the platform of the new Brightline station.
A designer's rendering of a planned mixed use retail and residential complex at the site of Brightline's MiamiCentral station.
