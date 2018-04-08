The charming villages of Italy's Cinque Terre

The "five lands" of Italy's Cinque Terre, a string of small villages along a steep and rugged section of the Mediterranean coast, are connected via a hiking trail and a train. The villages — Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza and Monterosso al Mare — are centuries-old fishing communities, and each has its own distinct character. Surrounded by vineyards and olive groves, this string of hidden gems became a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1997.

Click through the slideshow above for a look at this romantic destination.

The magical island of Santorini, Greece

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com