Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally on Sept. 22, 2017.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Sen. Bernie Sanders hit back at President Donald Trump, who taunted him for what he called a failed “socialist” agenda. Sanders said the president and his Republican allies want to shred Medicare and Social Security to provide tax cuts for the privileged few.

The Vermont independent, who ran for president as a Democrat in 2016, said Trump is a “pathological liar” who makes false statements about something different every day, including health care. In an op-ed for USA TODAY, Trump said Sanders’ proposal for a “Medicare for All,” government-run health care system would “end Medicare as we know it and take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives.” GOP candidates are trying to link their Democratic opponents to the proposal in attack ads.

“This is a president who, in his budget, proposed cuts of $1 trillion in Medicaid over a 10-year period – these are 10-year numbers – $500 billion in Medicare and $72 billion in the Social Security trust fund, OK?” Sanders said in an interview with USA TODAY. “And this is a president who, by sabotaging the Affordable Care Act, has driven premiums up in many parts of the country. So when he talks about my bill – Medicare for All – people, I think, should be highly dubious about what he says.”

Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, said his bill would expand benefits for seniors by including dental and vision care and hearing aids. In citing one estimated $32.6 trillion price tag for the proposal over 10 years, Trump ignored that it would do away with premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for families, Sanders said. Politifact fact-checkers wrote that Americans in the aggregate would pay a lot more to the government to fund health care but less overall than they pay now.

“The reason that he is lying and Republicans are focusing on this issue is that the American people are more and more favorably disposed to Medicare for All,” Sanders said, citing a Reuters/Ipsos poll released in August that showed 70 percent of Americans support a Medicare for All policy.

Sanders spoke before a nine-state campaign swing for Democrats across the country, beginning Friday in Bloomington, Indiana, for Democratic congressional candidate Liz Watson, who challenged GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

As Sanders touts his proposal, some Democrats in swing districts and states are distancing themselves from the program amid GOP attempts to smear them with it.

Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., released an ad saying “socialists” will turn health care over to the government “over my dead body.” Although the “radical left” wants to eliminate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Donnelly said, he supports it, along with Trump’s border wall.

In a new ad, @joeforindiana says socialists will turn health care over to the government "over my dead body." Besides campaigning against "Medicare for all," Donnelly sayd he's also against abolishing ICE & other ideas of the "radical left." https://t.co/8lgBenkOrf via @YouTube — Maureen Groppe (@mgroppe) October 16, 2018

Sanders said he won't campaign with Donnelly, who will “say what he wants to say; he’s running his campaign.” He hopes Donnelly wins because Senate Democrats will need him to gain a majority.

Republicans arguing against a single-payer health care system will welcome Sanders to competitive states and districts, said Cam Savage, a Republican strategist.

“I’m sure a Democratic congressional candidate in Bloomington would welcome him to rally college students, but Joe Donnelly wouldn’t be near that rally for anything,” Savage said.

Not every candidate Sanders will campaign for on his trip is on the far left. Rep. Jacky Rosen, who challenged GOP Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, and gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan are more mainstream Democrats, who haven’t embraced a Medicare for All proposal. Sanders endorsed one of Whitmer’s opponents during the state’s Democratic primary.

Sanders said Republicans will “lie about anything,” regardless of whether he campaigns or not. He said the candidates who invited him seem to think he can help them.

“If I am able to create some political excitement in the states that I go to along with these candidates, and we can drive up the voter turnout, I think that will be very positive,” he said.

Sanders, one of several potential 2020 presidential candidates barnstorming the country before the midterms, will stop in Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, California and the key Democratic caucus and primary states, Iowa and South Carolina. He’ll stump in Iowa for J.D. Scholten, a Democrat challenging Rep. Steve King, and participate in a Medicare for All rally in South Carolina with state Rep. Justin Bamberg and Our Revolution, an activist spinoff group from Sanders' 2016 campaign.

Some South Carolina Democrats complained in an Associated Press story that Sanders' visit to the Republican-leaning Palmetto state won't help their candidates. Amanda Loveday, a former executive director of the state Democratic Party who worked for the assistant Democratic leader, Rep. James Clyburn, called Sanders' visit "extremely selfish."

Candidates in other states promoted their joint appearances.

Join us on Friday for a rally with @BernieSanders!



For more details visit https://t.co/oujKJJuR4h pic.twitter.com/XO53ciRi5K — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 15, 2018

Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign fund had nearly $4.8 million on hand as of Sept. 30. Sanders, who is running for re-election to the Senate, said his focus is “100 percent” on the midterm election and 2020 is a long way away.

If Democrats win control of the House or Senate, Sanders said, he wants to see “quick movement” on legislation to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The big reason he’s traveling is to get out the vote, he said. He said Democrats have a shot at winning the House and Senate if voter turnout is high.

“You just can’t complain and moan and groan,” he said. “People are going to have to get involved, people are going to have to stand up, fight back and vote.”

Voter turnout: Midterms: Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria may prove pivotal in Florida elections

Campaign finance: Midterms: Here are the senators outraised by their challengers before the Nov. 6 elections

Health care: Midterms: Health care is a key national issue, but the real action may happen at state level

Contributing: Maureen Groppe and Erin Kelly, USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com