WASHINGTON – The California attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels said he now represents three more women who were allegedly paid hush money before the election to silence them about affairs with Donald Trump.

Attorney Michael Avenatti declined to identify the women or how much they were allegedly paid, but he claimed that the money was transferred to his clients in 2015 and 2016, while Trump was a candidate.

The three unidentified women described by Avenatti are in addition to Daniels, who claims she was paid $130,000 for her silence about a prior affair with Trump.

Trump has denied the Daniels relationship, but he has since acknowledged reimbursing former personal attorney Michael Cohen for the payment to Daniels.

Avenatti's disclosure also comes following the release earlier this week of an audio recording in which Trump and Cohen appear to be discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The recording, which took place two months before the 2016 election, was first provided to CNN by Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis. 

While Avenatti did not elaborate on the alleged deals reached with his new clients in a brief interview with USA TODAY, he said that one of the payments was allegedly routed through tabloid media company American Media Inc., publisher of the National Enquirer. The other two, he said, came from "Trump through Cohen."

He declined to comment on what evidence existed to support the payments and how they were routed.

Davis declined to comment Friday.

AMI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Contributing: Kevin McCoy

Trump and his accusers
01 / 14
Stormy Daniels -- The former porn star reportedly had an affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Daniels has sued to break an agreement that keeps her from telling her side of the story.
02 / 14
Karen McDougal -- In a lawsuit filed against American Media Inc., the former Playboy model claims she had a romantic relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007. She is suing AMI, which allegedly paid her $150,000, to break her silence on the alleged affair
03 / 14
Summer Zervos -- The former Apprentice contestant has accused the president of sexual misconduct, including kissing and groping her in the years after she left the show. She has filed suit against him, saying he made defamatory remarks about her after she came forward with her story. Seen here, Summer Zervos (L) stands with her lawyer Gloria Allred outside the New York County Criminal Court on Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. The judge in the case allowed on March 20, 2018, Zervos' defamation suit against Trump to proceed.
04 / 14
Jessica Drake -- The porn star accused Trump of grabbing her, kissing her and offering her $10,000 for sex. She reportedly is unable to discuss Trump because of an NDA. Seen here, Jessica Drake (R) reads a statement in which she alleges Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump sexually harassed her at a 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe at a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred (L) in Los AngeleA on Oct. 22, 2016.
05 / 14
Temple Taggart McDowell -- The former Miss Utah competed in the 1997 Miss USA pageant. She said Trump embraced her and kissed her on the lips during a rehearsal. Later, after Trump offered to get her modeling contracts, he again embraced and kissed her in New York. Seen here, Temple Taggart McDowell (L) and Gloria Allred hold a press conference at Little America Hotel on Oct. 28, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
06 / 14
Tasha Dixon -- The former Miss Arizona described meeting Trump while she competed in the 2001 Miss USA pageant. She also said Trump came into rehearsal while women were changing, with some topless and others naked.
07 / 14
Samantha Holvey -- The former Miss North Carolina competed in the 2006 Miss USA pageant. According to Holvey, Trump "personally inspected each woman" before the pageant, which made her feel like a "piece of meat." Seen here, Samantha Holvey speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
08 / 14
Ninni Laaksonen -- The former Miss Finland (2nd from left) said Trump groped her in 2006 before she appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman with Trump and other Miss Universe contestants. Donald Trump posed with Miss Universe contestants during the July 17, 2006 visit to the Late Show with David Letterman.
09 / 14
Jennifer Murphy -- A former Apprentice contestant and a former Miss Oregon, Murphy said Trump kissed her during a job interview in 2005. After she told her story in 2016, she said she still planned on voting for Trump.
10 / 14
Cassandra Searles -- The former Miss Washington competed in the 2013 Miss USA pageant and said Trump groped her and invited her back to his hotel room.
11 / 14
Jessica Leeds -- Leeds claims Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt during a flight to New York in the 1970s. In a 2017 interview, Leeds said she saw Trump at a gala and he referred to her as a c---. Seen here, Jessica Leeds speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
12 / 14
Rachel Crooks -- Crooks alleges Trump forcibly kissed her while waiting for an elevator at Trump Tower in 2006. At the time, Crooks was a receptionist at a real estate firm in the building. Seen here, Rachel Crooks speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
13 / 14
Natasha Stoynoff -- The former People writer said she had a run-in with Trump while she was covering him and Melania Trump, then pregnant, in 2005. She said he shut the door after they walked into a room together, and forced "his tongue down my throat."
14 / 14
Karena Virginia -- Virginia alleged she met Trump in 1998 while waiting for a car service to pick her up. Trump started talking about her, then allegedly grabbed her arm and his hand touched the inside of her breast. Seen here, Karena Virginia (R) reads a statement in which she accused the Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump of unwanted sexual advances back in 1998, while sitting with attorney Gloria Allred (L), during a press conference in New York on Oct. 20, 2016.
