SAN ANTONIO — The autopsy report for the gunman in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting in November revealed that while he was shot multiple times, he ultimately died after turning the gun on himself by firing a single fatal shot to the head.

The 11-page report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, released Thursday, showed Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, was shot in the back and thigh, but the gunshot wound that killed him was self-inflicted above his right ear.

Twenty-five people, plus an unborn child, were killed in the Nov. 5 shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a church in American history.

The church shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute Kelley was having with his mother-in-law, a member of the congregation who wasn’t there that day, investigators said.

“People of that church, they’re friends of mine. They’re family. And every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life,” Stephen Willeford said in November.

Willeford, a former NRA instructor, said he was at his home a block away from the church when his daughter heard the gunshots. He immediately grabbed his rifle, loaded it, and ran barefoot to the church.

Willeford said that he hid behind a truck, exchanging gunfire and hitting Kelley. When the gunman fled, he and another resident, John Langendorff, chased him in a car.

“I was scared to death,” he said. “We exchanged gunfire, and I know I hit him. I don’t know where I hit him.”

Kelley's injuries caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch. He then took his own life while still in the truck, according to reports from officials.

The toxicology report also revealed that Kelley had traces of a tranquilizer, cannabis, and other prescription drugs typically used to treat anxiety in his system.

Earlier this month, a family that lost nine members in the shooting sued the federal government for "institutional failures and the negligent or wrongful acts" that allowed the gunman to purchase weapons.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe, whose son and eight other family members died, filed suit June 7 saying the Air Force should have flagged Kelley's history of domestic violence. That would have prevented his gun purchases, the suit said.

Kelley had been discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child and served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial.

