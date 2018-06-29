AP CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS A USA TX
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2017. A short time after the shooting, Kelley was found dead in his vehicle.
Texas Department of Public Safety via AP

Corrections & Clarifications: An earlier version of this report misstated Stephen Willeford's actions after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — The autopsy report for the gunman in the Sutherland Springs, Texas, church shooting in November revealed that while he was shot multiple times, he ultimately died after turning the gun on himself by firing a single fatal shot to the head.

The 11-page report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office, released Thursday, showed Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, of New Braunfels, Texas, was shot in the back and thigh, but the gunshot wound that killed him was self-inflicted above his right ear.

Twenty-five people, plus an unborn child, were killed in the Nov. 5 shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. It was the deadliest mass shooting at a church in American history.

The church shooting appeared to stem from a domestic dispute Kelley was having with his mother-in-law, a member of the congregation who wasn’t there that day, investigators said.

► June 8: Family that lost 9 in church shooting sues federal government
► May 18: The history of mass shootings in Texas
► March 29: Report: 64% of assailants in mass attacks suffer from mental illness

“People of that church, they’re friends of mine. They’re family. And every time I heard a shot, I knew that that probably represented a life,” Stephen Willeford said in November.

Willeford, a former NRA instructor, said he was at his home a block away from the church when his daughter heard the gunshots. He immediately grabbed his rifle, loaded it, and ran barefoot to the church.

Willeford said that he hid behind a truck, exchanging gunfire and hitting Kelley. When the gunman fled, he and another resident, John Langendorff, chased him in a car.

► Jan. 12: Texas shooting victim, 6, goes home on a firetruck
► Dec. 21: Loaded guns OK in Texas churches following Sutherland Springs

“I was scared to death,” he said. “We exchanged gunfire, and I know I hit him. I don’t know where I hit him.”

Kelley's injuries caused him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a ditch. He then took his own life while still in the truck, according to reports from officials.

The toxicology report also revealed that Kelley had traces of a tranquilizer, cannabis, and other prescription drugs typically used to treat anxiety in his system.

► Dec. 5: Pentagon didn't submit 600 reports to FBI, maybe allowing illegal gun buys
► Dec. 4: 'Controlled chaos': Trauma doctors, nurses labored to save lives

Earlier this month, a family that lost nine members in the shooting sued the federal government for "institutional failures and the negligent or wrongful acts" that allowed the gunman to purchase weapons.

Joe and Claryce Holcombe, whose son and eight other family members died, filed suit June 7 saying the Air Force should have flagged Kelley's history of domestic violence. That would have prevented his gun purchases, the suit said.

Kelley had been discharged from the Air Force for assaulting his wife and child and served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial.

Contributing: John C Moritz, Corpus Christi (Texas) Caller Times; The Associated Press. Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter: @RoxieBTV

Victims of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting
01 / 10
This April 16, 2017 photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims John and Crystal Holcombe in Floresville, Texas. John survived the shooting but his wife Crystal, who was pregnant, was killed along with three of their children Sunday, Nov. 5, at the church.
02 / 10
This is Peggy Warden, she was a Sunday school teacher and threw herself in front of her grandson Zach Poston and was fatally shot as she protected the 18-year-old, who then shielded a child who had been hiding under a pew.
03 / 10
Zach Poston recovers at a hospital in San Antonio, TX. When a gunman opened fire onto the congregation at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Sunday school teacher Peggy Warden threw herself in front of her grandson Zach getting fatally shot as she protected the 18-year-old, who then shielded a child who had been hiding under a pew, according to relatives.
04 / 10
This 2017 photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victims, from left, Megan Hill, Emily Hill, Greg Hill and survivor Evelyn Hill, bottom, in Floresville, Texas. Evelyn survived the Nov. 5 shooting at the church but her brother and sisters along with her mother, who was pregnant, were killed.
05 / 10
This April 16, 2017 photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victim Emily Hill in Floresville, Texas. Hill was killed along with her mother, who was pregnant, a brother and a sister at the church on Sunday, Nov. 5.
06 / 10
This 2017 photo provided by the Holcombe Family shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victim Megan Hill in Floresville, Texas. Hill was killed along with her mother, who was pregnant, a brother and a sister during the shooting at the church Sunday, Nov. 5.
07 / 10
This November 2016 photo provided by Torie McCallum shows Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church shooting victim Greg Hill in Floresville, Texas. Hill died along with his mother, who was pregnant, and two of his sisters at the church on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
08 / 10
This undated student ID photo released by the Seguin Independent School District shows Annabelle Pomeroy. The 14-year-old's parents, pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and Sherri Pomeroy, were out of town when a man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, killing more than two dozen, including Annabelle.
09 / 10
This June 18, 2017, photo provided by Lorena Santos shows her relatives Therese Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez in San Antonio, Texas. The couple were among those killed in the Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, at the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
10 / 10
Undated photo of Shani Corrigan (left) and Robert Corrigan during Robert Corrigan's military retirement ceremony. Shani Corrigan and Robert Corrigan were two of the victims killed at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Related

► Nov. 15: Trump tweets, deletes message about Sutherland Springs shooting
► Nov. 12: Sutherland Springs church invites public to see interior
► Nov. 12: Texas church members gather for first Sunday service after mass shooting
► Nov. 11: Community gathers to mourn at first funerals for victims
► Nov. 9: Air Force investigators talked to 100 people since former airman killed 26
► Nov. 9: Texas church, site of deadly massacre, to be demolished
► Nov. 7: Families, couples, children: The lives we lost in the Texas church shooting

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com