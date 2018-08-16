Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions

Editor’s note: Following the incident this month in which a Horizon Airlines ground worker commandeered and crashed a commercial airplane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, we asked former airline pilot John Cox to outline the regular procedure by which a flight crew takes control of an airplane and prepares for takeoff:

An hour (two for international) before your flight leaves, your crew is already at the airport. They go through security (usually in an area reserved for employees). Once in the crew lounge, they begin the process of reading the latest information from the airline and checking the weather forecast.

Next step is a walk to the gate, where the gate agents have the flight release ready. The flight release is the formal document from the flight dispatcher that tells the pilots which airplane they will fly, the exact routing that has been filed, the fuel calculations (the predicted fuel burn, plus fuel to the alternate, plus 45 minutes fuel, plus any contingency fuel) and the altitude filed. It also includes any deferred maintenance (some items can be inoperative because of there being another one available, airplanes have many redundant systems) items that are permitted under the very stringent minimum equipment list provisions, the Notices to Airmen, NOTAMs, about airport specific information (e.g. a ground radio transmitter being inoperative) and the predicted passenger/cargo load.

If it's the first flight of the day, the airplane would have been shut down the night before, normally by a pilot or mechanic. The ground crew would then have closed the door and backed the jetway back. The jetway doors were then closed and the door into the terminal was locked.

Access to the jetway is controlled by ground agents. There is a code required to open the door, and most doors also require a swipe of the employee's ID. A record is kept of each door opening.

Pilots then proceed to the airplane, where introductions are completed with the flight attendants. Sometimes crews have flown together previously, but often it is the first time. This is why standardized training is so important. As we settle into the flight deck, the flight attendants verify the cabin emergency equipment is ready.

We begin the flight deck setup, verifying each switch and lever is in the proper position. One pilot then goes outside to visually inspect the airplane. The walk-around is done before each flight looking for leaks, bird strikes or anything else unusual. The ramp is often busy with tugs, baggage carts, fuel trucks and belt loaders. It can be a hazardous place, particularly during inclement weather. Bags and freight are going up the belt loader and into the holds. Passengers are boarding as the walk-around ends. It’s then back into the flight deck to continue with the preparations.

The flight management computer (FMC) is where all the flight plan information is stored and executed. A computer link from Air Traffic Control (ATC) provides the route we are cleared to fly, the initial altitude, expected cruising altitude and a unique code for the transponder that will identify us on the radar. Some airplanes can accept the flight plan automatically, while others require manually entering the data. Either way, both pilots carefully check to ensure the flight plan data and the FMC data match the ATC clearance.

Pilots use checklists for many tasks. Using checklists reduces errors and ensures that the right task is done at the right time. The before-start checklist is read aloud, each pilot verbally responding to their specific tasks. A departure briefing follows, with the pilot that will fly the flight (pilots rotate flying and monitoring duties) verbally briefing the other pilot on the exact intended departure flight path, nearby obstacles, flight path if an engine fails and rejected-takeoff procedures.

The fueler brings the fuel slip, which must match the dispatch release fuel and the actual fuel onboard. Just before the door is closed, a customer service agent arrives with the actual passenger count and notice to the captain of any unusual cargo (e.g. dry ice) onboard. We are now ready to close the door and push back. The flight attendants verify that the cabin is ready for flight.

Door warning lights are out, the flight crew is ready for pushback. A call via the intercom to the ground crew who are standing by once we have received pushback clearance that the brakes are released and they are cleared to push us back. During pushback, the ground crew visually checks that the engines are clear and tells the pilots they are “cleared for start.” Another checklist is read aloud. Switches are positioned for engine start.

Most jets use air from the auxiliary power unit to turn the starter that turns the engine. Turbine engines are different than an automobile engine. They must turn a specific number of RPMs to stabilize the airflow within the engine before the fuel is introduced (on some airplanes this is automatic, for others it is a manual process). Once the fuel is introduced, “light off” occurs and the RPMs begin to rise quickly. The pilots carefully monitor the internal temperature of the engine to ensure that an overheat, known as a hot start, or other abnormal start conditions do not occur. The engine reaches idle RPM and the sequence is repeated for the other engine(s).

Now the after-start checklist is accomplished and switches are reconfigured for taxi. Electrical power is switched from the APU to the engines. “Pushback complete, set brakes,” the ground crew says. The response, “brakes set, cleared to disconnect” releases the ground crew. The captain watches that they are clear before calling for taxi instructions. Hand signals are used to communicate that the ground crew is clear.

Ground control answers the call for taxi instruction, providing the specific route to the runway. On the taxiway, the taxi checklist is performed again, with switches and levers repositioned this time for flight. The checklist is read aloud, and the responses verbalized. The captain taxis the airplane using a small steering wheel that directs the nose wheel for turns. With the flaps/slats in takeoff position, the trims set, the departure briefing complete, the FMC rechecked for the proper runway, weight of the airplane and initial departure, and the initial altitude in the altitude selector, we are ready to fly.

Approaching the end of the runway the first officer tells the tower (known as the local controller) that the flight is ready for takeoff. The local controller gives clearance, plus the wind direction and velocity. The captain aligns the airplane with the centerline of the runway as the before-takeoff checklist is completed.

Thrusting levers forward to the takeoff setting, or engaging the autothrust, the airplane begins to accelerate. Once the airplane reaches the decision speed known as V1, we are committed to fly. The pilot flying listens as the other one announces this important speed “V1” soon followed by “rotate.” The pilot flying eases back on the yoke or side stick raising the nose to the proper pitch attitude. The airplane lifts off of the runway and is now flying, continuing to accelerate. Your flight is underway.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.





