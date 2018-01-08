SAN FRANCISCO — IPhone users are accustomed to the fall release ritual of the newest version of Apple's popular smartphone and the approaching announcement brings up the yearly questions: What are the new features? And should I upgrade?

Apple hasn't made an official statement on the new release, but historically the company releases new iPhones every September.

Whether it's due to a weak battery or limited storage space, iPhone users are wondering whether it's time to chuck the old phone and start fresh. There's also some incentive from cell phone companies to upgrade, and, as always, the possibility that Apple will announce must-have new features on the new iPhone.

Reduced productivity

“After they have new ones, the battery doesn’t last as long,” says Karina Mastrapa of Miami, whose older iPhone battery lasted just an hour on a full charge while on vacation in San Francisco.

“I am going to upgrade soon,” Mastrapa said.

It's no secret that iPhones have a reputation for slowing as they age. Apple admitted last year to deliberately slowing down older iPhones to prevent unexpected shutdowns when the batteries were worn out. A lawsuit from angry customers ensued, which forced Apple to apologize and offer discounted batteries.

But the slow-down is still on iPhone users' minds and might influence their decision to upgrade.

Kaylie Choi from South Korea says she probably won’t upgrade because she got the iPhone X a few months ago. When she does decide to, though, it will be because her phone isn't as fast and can't hold as much data.

“I feel like when I use my iPhone, it gets slower,” she said. “And I don’t have enough storage, so I think that’s why I get new ones.”

Due for an upgrade

Maybe your current phone works fine, but the cell phone company says you're due for an upgrade. It turns out, 90 percent of people buy a new iPhone based on a contract with their service provider, according to Gene Munster, an investor and analyst with Loup Ventures, a Minneapolis-based venture capital firm. The other 10 percent buys the newest phone for its updated features.

Laneigh Hudson of Austin, Texas, finds herself in both groups. She’s due for an upgrade with her provider, and she’s got her eye on new features.

“I want the better camera,” she said. “With working and everything that I do on my phone, it might be worth it.”

While Apple would prefer iPhone users to upgrade every September, most people settle for whatever is available when it's time to upgrade, says Munster.

"It doesn’t matter much what the features are every three years," Munster said.

Must have the latest and greatest

Apple has been mum on what's to come, but experts predict three new iPhones are on the way.

The lineup could include a super large iPhone that would be the largest ever at 6.5 inches, along with others clocking in at 6.1 and 5.8 inches, according to CFRA equity analyst Angelo Zino.

The iPhone X, with a 5.8 inch OLED screen, is the largest iPhone to date.

The biggest change from last year will likely be two devices with OLED screens instead of one. And each of the three new devices are expected to come with features introduced last year like facial identification and bezel-free screens, says Zino.

For the next waves of phones, Apple will "want as many people to get their hands on the iPhone as possible,” he said.

If you want to get your hands on the new phone, price estimates vary from $800 to $1,100. It's a hefty price, which has been a proven success for Apple with the iPhone X.

That phone, originally priced at at $1,000, earned Apple solid numbers in its third quarter report, released Tuesday. While iPhone sales have been relatively flat over the past year, the expensive iPhone X helped raise the average selling price, making the company’s best-selling product highly profitable.

