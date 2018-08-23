Sears, once America's most famous retailer, continues to fail
01 / 26
A sign announcing the store will be closing hangs above a Sears store on Aug. 24, 2017 in Chicago. Sears Holdings Corporation, which owns both Sears and Kmart, said it was planning on closing another 28 Kmart stores.
02 / 26
Customers shop at a Sears store in Woodfield Mall July 20, 2017 in Schaumburg, Ill. Sears announced that it had agreed to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon.com.
03 / 26
Shoppers walk into Sears in Peabody, Mass., on May 17, 2012.
04 / 26
A worker repairs the sign outside the Sears Grand store in Solon, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 2015.
05 / 26
This is a vintage Sears Roebuck & Co. in Rochester, N.Y. The company that operates Sears, the department store chain that dominated retail for decades, warned March 21, 2017, that it faces "substantial doubt" about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.
06 / 26
A crowd gathers for the grand opening of a Sears store on Chicago in 1932.
07 / 26
Sears, which at the end of its fiscal year had about 140,000 employees, said that it expects to continue to try to generate cash from real estate sales and borrowing.
08 / 26
An early Sears catalog.
09 / 26
A "Black Friday" advertisement for Sears is seen on an iPad in Annapolis, MD Nov. 16, 2014.
10 / 26
The Sears store at Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canado Oct, 29, 2013.
11 / 26
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
12 / 26
The Sears at the Chambersburg Mall in Scotland, Pa. closed it's doors in January 2015.
13 / 26
Craftsman tools sold by Sears at this Bethel Park, Pa., store.
14 / 26
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester, N.Y.
15 / 26
Founded in 1886, Sears was built around its famous catalog that was so complete that entire houses could be ordered -- delivered in pieces to be built on a site.
16 / 26
This is a Sears-Roebuck in Rochester NY.
17 / 26
Women crowd the counters of one of the first Sears retail stores in 1925.
18 / 26
Five year old Kathy Diviney receives a sucker after talking with Santa Clause at the Sears Department store in downtown Nashville Dec. 13, 1966.
19 / 26
This ad is from a 1908 Sears, Roebuck and Company catalog.
20 / 26
Sears is under financial pressure and has warned it may fail. But it has seen many better days. Here, Sears store associates in Schaumburg, Ill. help customers shop more than 1,000 doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving Day in 2015
21 / 26
A shopper leaves the Kmart store in Burbank, Calif., Kmart is part of Sears Holdings
22 / 26
A bronze plaque hangs near the entrance of Sears' flagship store in the Loop in Chicago
23 / 26
Craftsman tools are offered for sale at a Sears store
24 / 26
Appliances are on display at a Sears store in Berlin, Vt.
25 / 26
A Sears store is seen in Coral Gables, Florida.
26 / 26
Oaklands Uptown Station, seen in a photo illustration, is a former Sears store
sears_large.jpg
The exterior of a Sears store
Sears

Sears Holdings is closing 46 more Sears or Kmart stores as the struggling retailer seeks stability amid questions about its future.

The department store chain also said it will "continue to evaluate our network of stores" and "make further adjustments as needed," raising the distinct possibility of additional closures are the company continues reeling.

The latest plan involves closing 13 Kmart locations and 33 Sears stores in November, all of which are losing money. The company has closed several hundred locations in recent years.

Going-out-of-business sales will begin as soon as Aug. 30.

Sears has suffered from declining mall traffic, a failure to generate enough online sales, pension costs and a lack of investment in its stores.

The company had 365 Kmart stores and 506 Sears full-line stores as of May 5, though some were in the midst of closing. Over the previous year, the company closed 379 full-line stores.

The latest round of closures come as Sears is weighing an offer from its CEO and largest shareholder, Eddie Lampert, to acquire its Kenmore household appliances brand for $400 million.

Lampert has described that deal, which he offered through his hedge fund ESL Investments, as "critical" for Sears.

More: Sears CEO Eddie Lampert offers 'critical' deal to buy Kenmore brand for $400 million

More: Sears, Kmart stores ailing as CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund gets hundreds of millions

More: 7 things to know about Sears CEO Eddie Lampert

While it's not clear what he means by that, the retailer is losing cash rapidly, and experts say bankruptcy could be in the company's future.

"We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company," Sears said in a statement. "Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores."

Here's the list of latest closures:

Kmart closures

California

Spring Valley - 935 Sweetwater Road

Clovis - 1075 Shaw Avenue

Antioch - 3625 East 18th Street

Los Angeles - 6310 W 3rd Street

Connecticut

Milford - 589 Bridgeport Avenue

Delaware

Newark - 301 College Square

Illinois

Steger -- 3231 Chicago Road

Missouri

Cape Girardeau -- 11 South Kings HWY 61

Mississippi

Columbus -- 2308 Highway 45 N

New York

Riverhead - 605 Old Country Road

Oregon

Gresham -- 440 NW Burnside Road

West Virginia

Scott Depot -- 101 Great Teays Blvd

Wyoming

Gillette -- 2150 South Douglas HWY

Sears closures

Arizona

Flagstaff -- Flagstaff Mall, 4800 N US HWY 89

California

Santa Cruz -- Sears Capitola Mall, 4015 Capitola Road

Colorado

Grand Junction -- 2424 Highway 6 And 50

Florida

Tampa -- 2266 University Square Mall

Doral/Miami --1625 NW 107th Avenue

Naples -- Coastland Ctr, 2000 9th Street N

Georgia

Savannah -- Oglethorpe Mall, 7810 Abercorn St

Atlanta -- 2860 Cumberland Mall

Brunswick -- 100 Mall Blvd Ste 300

Illinois

Bloomington -- 1631 E Empire Street

Indiana

Fort Wayne -- 4201 Coldwater Road

Kentucky

Florence -- 3000 Mall Road

Louisiana

Hammond -- 1914 Hammond Square Drive

Massachusetts

Holyoke -- 50 Holyoke Street

Taunton -- Silver City Galleria

Michigan

Jackson -- 1250 Jackson Xing I-94

North Carolina

Raleigh/Crabtree -- 4601 Glenwood Avenue

New Hampshire

Salem -- 77 Rockingham Park Boulevard

Manchester -- 1500 South Willow Street

New Jersey

Mays Landing -- 4409 Black Horse Pike

New York

Victor -- 200 Eastview Mall

Glen Falls -- 578 Aviation Road Queensbury

New Hyde Park -- 1400 Union Turnpike

Ohio

Dayton -- 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Cincinnati/Northgate -- 9505 Colerain Avenue

Oregon

Happy Valley/Portland -- 11800 SE 82nd Avenue

Texas

Houston/Memorial -- 400 Memorial City Way

College Station/Bryan -- Post Oak Mall

Utah

West Jordan -- 7453 S Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Fairfax -- 12000 Fair Oaks Mall

Washington

Vancouver -- 8800 NE Vancouver Mall Drive

Wisconsin

Eau Claire -- 4720 Golf Road

La Crosse -- 4200 US HWY 16

Contributing: Mike Snider

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com