A cannabis leaf lying atop a hundred-dollar bill that's partially obscuring Ben Franklin's face, save for his eyes.

Getty Images

Any thrill about seeing the Dow at its all-time high pretty much goes up in smoke once you consider the buzz around pot stocks.

Weed stocks, such as Canadian-based Tilray, are lighting up the market and giving plenty of 20-year-old speculators reason to believe, hey, maybe I can retire by 30. The FIRE movement — "financial independence, retire early" — takes on a whole new meaning for those investing in cannabis companies.

Make 10 times your investment in a matter of months? What are you smoking?

No doubt, the Dow is grabbing the spotlight, too. The Dow Jones industrial average closed Thursday at 26,656.98 points — up 251.22 points or 0.95 percent. The Dow closed above its record of 26,616.71, set on Jan. 26.

Really? Stocks keep going up even though the Federal Reserve is likely to announce that it is raising short-term rates by a quarter point on Sept. 26? And the Dow hardly blinked this week as the United States and China slapped around more tariffs, which likely will cut into profits for automakers?

Giddy is the word of the week for both Wall Street and weed.

Yet many experts are reserving terms like "bananas," "bubbles" and "buying air" for the reefer rally, not the bull market.

Considering that the overall stock market flopped for part of this year, the Dow now is only edging back to earlier highs. We're looking at a 7.8 percent gain or so for the Dow from the end of last year to Thursday's close.

By contrast, we're looking at roughly a 1,000 percent gain in around two months for a marijuana stock called Tilray.

Tilray is the new Tesla, of sorts. Tilray filed for its initial public offering in June with an IPO price of $17. It began trading in July around $23 a share. It closed Sept. 18 at $154.98 a share. And then, the stock swung wildly upward to trade around $295 on Sept. 19 but it closed for the day at $214.06 — up $59.08 or 38.12 percent.

But Tilray had a rough ride Thursday. It closed at $176.35 a share -- down $37.71 a share or 17.62 percent.

When you bought TLRY in the 20s versus when you sold it in the 120s pic.twitter.com/Fi6mOggzEp — Hipster (@Hipster_Trader) September 16, 2018

The NASDAQ-traded Tilray was worth nearly $20 billion and building buzz.

"Can you spell dot-com, circa 1999? Or bitcoin, 2017?" asked Robert Bilkie, president of Sigma Investment Counselor in Northville.

Bilkie and other experts say investors who chase these cannabis stocks are likely to get burned, much like what we saw when the dot-com and bitcoin bubbles burst.

The move in Tilray is beyond comprehension. No one needs a market pundit to explain that. This is just the dynamic of trading low float stocks. Yes we are short and will hold a manageable position until rationality sets in — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) September 19, 2018

Bitcoin's price, for example, traded as high as nearly $20,000 in late 2017 — up from just $1,000 earlier that year. But it's now down to $6,415 — down nearly 68 percent from the highs.

No matter, investors in the marijuana stocks continue to be blinded by the green lights.

On the plus side: Recreational marijuana use will be legal in Canada on Oct. 17. Tilray also announced that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will allow it to import medical marijuana for a clinical trial at the University of California San Diego.

Michigan voters will decide Nov. 6, of course, whether to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. Currently, nine states allow recreational use of marijuana and 31 states allow medical use. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

What really happens next is anyone's guess. But it is wise to pay attention to some of the potential side effects here of getting too high on marijuana stocks.

The only thing that could stop $TLRY is if the CEO goes on Joe Rogan’s podcast and starts building a car. — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) September 19, 2018

SEC concerns?

First, we have to expect that some marijuana stocks will trade wildly. It's easy to overestimate your ability to make big money on the next hot thing. Some things don't pan out the way you'd expect.

Second, in some cases, the Securities and Exchange Commission smells something funny. The SEC warned investors earlier in September that scam artists do take advantage of hot industries, like marijuana-related investments. So it's important to watch out for potential scams out there.

The SEC charged Texas-based Greenview Investment Partners L.P. and its founder Michael E. Cone with using misleading marketing materials in raising more than $3.3 million from investors. Cone allegedly employed boiler room sales staff who made cold calls to investors and promised them up to 24 percent annual returns from investments in Greenview.

According to the complaint, Cone used an alias to conceal his prior criminal convictions, lied about having a former agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on staff, and falsely claimed to have a long record of profitably investing millions in marijuana-related businesses.

The complaint alleges that, in reality, Greenview had no track record and its sole investment of $400,000 was in a cannabis company that had yet to harvest a crop.

Fraudsters, no doubt, will hype the latest pot rally and the pending legalization of marijuana in Canada to rip off investors.

Here's a clue: If someone texts you or sends you a message on Facebook regarding a guaranteed-investment in a cannabis deal, don't hand over your bank account number.

Why is the Dow high?

Make no mistake, cannabis craving isn't all that's putting some on edge here. Plenty are shaking their heads about the stock market rally on Wall Street, too. Right now, though, experts say the Dow has plenty of reason to be going higher on the theory that the U.S. economy remains strong.

"It's not that everybody is excited for no reason. We've actually had a strong earnings backdrop all year," said Amanda E. Agati, managing director, co-chief investment strategist for PNC Financial Services Group in Philadelphia.

Corporate earnings for the Standard & Poor's 500 showed gains of more than 20 percent for the first, second and, soon very likely, the third quarter.

"This is really what is driving the market," Agati said. "It's not unfounded."

Agati said consumer spending has been strong, as well. "There's no question that business and consumer confidence continues to hit new highs," Agati said.

Going forward, she said, the expectation is that the economy has "quite a bit of runway" to remain on track. "We do think 2019 can be another good year," she said.

One area of concern: Will corporations spend some of their cash — and extra money from tax breaks — on new equipment or other capital expenditures? If so, the economy would gain even more strength, she said.

Brushing off a trade war

While the trade issues are troubling, Agati said, they're not enough to derail earnings or the stock market. "As a general rule, we would prefer free trade," she said.

But the latest developments regarding tariffs aren't hurting corporate earnings, either.

"We think this is still very much noise and headline risk at the moment," Agati said. "We don't think it's enough to derail the market."

Whether the Dow climbs higher from here, though, will depend on the overall health of the U.S. economy.

"Consistent economic growth is a powerful counterbalance to all the usual worries about stock market performance," said Robert A. Dye, chief economist for Dallas-based Comerica.

Yet the economy won't remain strong indefinitely.

"I am concerned that we could see cooler economic growth by the end of 2019, going into 2020," Dye said. He said it's very unlikely that the U.S. economy will see a recession in the next 12 months.

The Federal Reserve most certainly has plans to flick the lights a bit on the low-interest-rate party.

Another quarter-point rate hike is expected at the two-day meeting Sept. 25-26. And many investors anticipate another rate hike in December, too. Such moves, though, have been highly telegraphed, so that they're anticipated by Wall Street traders.

"So if the Fed follows this script, which seems very likely, it should not have an impact on the stock market," said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics. Even so, Zandi noted that investors are dealing with many crosscurrents.

"Large corporate tax cuts have provided a significant tailwind to stock prices, but higher interest rates and the escalating trade war have been significant headwinds. Net-net, the stock market hasn’t gotten very far," he said.

Bulls see more room for the overall market to grow from here, though, because corporate earnings growth has continued to exceed expectations.

"Investors underestimated the impact of tax reform and deregulation although there was precedence for this during the Reagan administration," Bilkie said.

"Late-to-the party investors are just beginning to realize this."

Even so, investors who just love to party would be wise to keep an eye open for the next buzzkill.

Contact Susan Tompor: stompor@freepress.com or 313-222-8876. Follow Susan on Twitter @Tompor.

