Treat yourself to ice cream, doughnuts, cookies and cake at America's latest dessert destinations.

Famous eateries open outposts in new cities, from Las Vegas' CrazyShake Bar by NYC's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, to Atlanta's coming doughnut counter by Nashville's Five Daughters Bakery. Chappaqua, N.Y.'s sherry b dessert studio moved to Manhattan's Meatpacking district, and beautiful Soho bakery and cafe Maman opened a Nomad location.

Among new concepts, NYC's OddFellows Ice Cream Co. combines a coffee and scoop shop at its new Soho spot, and chef Giada De Laurentiis celebrates Italian sweets at a fast-casual counter in Caesars Palace.

"The gelato is to die for, the lemon grilled cheese is perfectly gooey and don't forget about the great selection of wines," De Laurentiis said in a statement. "There's something delicious for everyone!"

Browse the photos above for sweet shop openings across the country and see more new eateries below.

