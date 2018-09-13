Air France will make Dallas/Fort Worth its newest U.S. destination, returning to the airport after an absence of nearly 18 years.

Flights to the carrier’s Paris Charles de Gaulle hub begin March 31, with Air France offering up to five flights a week on 224-seat Airbus A330 widebody jets. The service will run through Oct. 25, wrapping up before the typically lower-demand winter schedule.

The move brings Air France back to Dallas/Fort Worth for the first time since November 2001, when its flights ended shortly after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Air France will be the 16th international airline to fly from DFW.

“We’re pleased to welcome Air France back to DFW Airport and bring more international flight service to the Dallas Fort Worth region,” DFC Airport CEO Sean Donohue says in a statement. “The new flights from Air France offer customers another convenient way to get to Europe for business connections or tourism.”

Dallas/Fort Worth customers can connect to dozens of destinations across Europe, Asia and Africa via Air France's Paris hub.

For Air France, DFW becomes its 13th destination in the United States. The others: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Detroit, Houston Bush Intercontinental, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington Dulles.

Air France, a joint-venture and SkyTeam frequent-flyer partner of Atlanta-based Delta, will compete head to head on the route against American Airlines, which operates its largest hub at DFW. American offers year-round daily service on Boeing 787 “Dreamliners.”

As for Air France's DFW schedule, the carrier will offer three flights a week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) from March 31 through June 30 before moving to a five-times-a-week schedule July 1 (every day except Tuesday and Thursday). The airline will drop back to thrice-weekly service from Sept. 4 through Oct. 25.

Air France says the A330s it will use on the route are updated with its latest cabin interior. The planes include 36 lie-flat business-class seats and 21 in Air France's international-style Premium Economy cabin. There are 167 seats in standard coach.

